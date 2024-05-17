Hurricanes 32

Moana Pasifika 24

In a physical, frantic affair in Wellington, the Hurricanes’ 32-24 win over Moana Pasifika came with a sense of “job done” for the hosts.

After dropping just their second game of the season against the Blues last week, the Hurricanes came into the game with almost a completely new-look starting XV – missing key contributors in almost every position.

And against the improved Moana Pasifika side, that new-look group were heavily tested across the park; led by impressive No 8 Lotu Inisi who seemed to be in the thick of everything his side was doing, finishing the game with team highs in tackles made and running metres.

For the Hurricanes, Peter Lakai only improved on his stellar season in his 30 minutes off the bench. The dynamic loose forward made a huge difference when he was introduced, providing a much-needed jolt in the arm for the Hurricanes.

Ben Grant continued his impressive introduction to the Hurricanes faithful with another strong outing not just in his core roles, but with his support play and distribution on the counterattack too. Signed out of Major League Rugby in the United States, the 205cm lock has turned in a few strong performances for the side now. Right wing Daniel Sinkinson also made the most of his rare opportunity to start, twice breaking the Moana Pasifika line in the first half to set up a couple of tries and making double-digit tackles in what was a frantic and fast-paced fixture.

The changes in the Hurricanes’ squad saw some issues early as the attack looked lost at times. The same could be said for Moana Pasifika, with the teams playing at a high tempo early and mistakes from both sides affecting the run of play.

The hosts got going just after the 10-minute mark, when hooker Raymond Tuputupu scored from the back of a lineout drive in his first Super Rugby start; getting points on the board appearing to lift the Hurricanes.

Over the next 15 minutes, the Hurricanes tested Moana Pasifika and added two more tries through tighthead prop Siale Lauaki – also in his first start – and halfback Richard Judd.

It seemed they would kick on with the job from there, but instead Moana Pasifika turned things around.

The visitors finished the half clearly the stronger of the two teams, scoring through props Sione Mafileo and Abraham Pole to trail by just seven at the break.

With just under 30 minutes left in the game, Moana Pasifika were within two points and putting the pressure on their hosts.

That was until Lakai charged down a clearance kick about a minute after Fine Inisi’s 52nd-minute try to get the points back for the Hurricanes.

Aidan Morgan’s boot pushed the score out further with a couple of penalty goals to lead the Hurricanes home, but a late try to Alamanda Motuga earned Moana Pasifika a well-deserved – and potentially important – bonus point.

Hurricanes 32 (Raymond Tuputupu, Siale Lauaki, Richard Judd, Peter Lakai tries; Aidan Morgan 3 cons, 2 pens)

Moana Pasifika 24 (Sione Mafileo, Abraham Pole, Fine Inisi, Alamanda Motuga tries; William Havili con, Christian Leali’ifano con)

HT: 19-12.

