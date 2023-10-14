Jordie Barrett, Beauden Barrett and Scott Barrett celebrate following the quarter-final victory over Ireland. Photo / Getty

New Zealand 28 Ireland 24

By Liam Napier at Stade de France

Revenge is sweet for the All Blacks as they stride one step closer to their pursuit of cathartic World Cup redemption.

The 78,000 at Stade de France – a sea of green and pockets of black - were treated to a class contest, one of the best in World Cup history, as Ireland and the All Blacks traded punch and counter punch amid a fever-pitch atmosphere that stretched well into added time.

On that pinnacle stage the All Blacks proved their resilience and resolve to overcome the odds by knocking out Ireland, the world’s No 1 side, to halt their 17-test unbeaten serge.

Ireland has achieved historic feats under Andy Farrell that includes their maiden series win in New Zealand last year. As the All Blacks extacted revenge for that low point, they ensured Ireland’s hoodoo of never progressing past a World Cup quarter-final lives on. That’s eight quarter-finals and counting now.

In the context of this tournament, the All Blacks are underdogs no more.

Ian Foster’s All Blacks have endured much adversity in the last four years but surviving two yellow cards to emerge from a knife-edge knockout match ranks up there with anything else.

Their prize is a World Cup semifinal with Argentina at this venue next Saturday morning (NZT).

Tensions were high, nerves frayed, throughout the second half of this epic battle. Even Johnny Sexton felt the weight of pressure as he missed a crucial penalty from in-front.

With Codie Taylor in the bin following a penalty try somehow, some way, Jordie Barrett managed to hold up an Irish attacker over the line with nine minutes remaining. Those were but two, match-turning moments. From the goal line restart, Caelan Doris spilled the ball cold.

Will Jordan and Aaron Smith celebrate following the All Blacks' victory over Ireland. Photo / Getty

From there the All Blacks ran down the clock and desperately defended like demons to display composure and discipline under immense pressure.

Finally, after 37 phases, veteran lock Sam Whitelock threw his body over the ball and earned the match-winning penalty. Every Irish player slumped to the turf in pure agony – unable to believe their reality. The exhausted All Blacks rejoiced. Such are the fine margin emotions of this arena.

Tens of thousands of Irish fans descended on Paris, signing Fields of Athenry in pubs, restaurants and on the streets. Never before had an Irish crowd been so expectant, so confident, against the All Blacks after three wins from their last four tests. Never before have they experienced such a comedown.

With three tries each little separated these great modern foes. The All Blacks, though, fully deserve their triumph. And they will now be heavily favoured to progress through to their first World Cup final since 2015 – their last and only Webb Ellis success on foreign soil.

The platform for this victory was laid by the All Blacks loose forwards.

Ireland had owned the breakdown battleground in this World Cup. The All Blacks loose forwards, though, met that challenge head on there.

In an inspirational performance All Blacks captain Sam Cane smashed everything in sight including world-class No 8 Doris.

Ardie Savea snaffled several turnovers. Cane grabbed his own steal, too, as did Brodie Retallick while defending the All Blacks line. And with Shannon Frizell consistently carrying hard, the All Blacks loose forwards led the charge.

The set piece, where tighthead prop Tyrel Lomax gained the upper hand on his opposite Andrew Porter, also proved pivotal.

The All Blacks led 18-17 half time in a contest that constantly swung back and forth. Will Jordan’s try, after Richie Mo’unga split Irish defenders Josh van der Flier and Dan Sheehan, sparked the All Blacks after half time.

Will Jordan of New Zealand scores his team's third try during the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images.

On attack the All Blacks displayed patience and composure throughout. In the heat of battle, under the brightest of lights, they mixed heads up with structured rugby to consistently probe one of the world’s best defences.

The All Blacks enjoyed success through the short kicking game to exploit space, and at other times adopted trench warfare tactics through hard-earned forward carries.

Ireland made their intentions clear by forming a figure of eight for the haka to evoke visions of England’s V-shape in their successful semifinal victory over the All Blacks in 2019.

The All Blacks shook off a shaky start that featured two botched kicks and passes to hammer away at Ireland’s line through 30 relentless phases. While Ireland’s defence held on this occasion, the All Blacks banked the first points to settle early nerves.

Ireland’s no fear mindset was evident in turning down multiple shots at goal in the first half. The All Blacks repelled the first maul attempt, though, to send a message of their own.

Beauden Barrett heeded Foster’s request for his men to not go into their shells by sparking a counter attack with a chip kick that led to Rieko Ioane sending Leicester Fainga’anuku in at the corner for the opening try.

The All Blacks had to start well to quell the raucous Irish crowd. They did just that to lead 13-0 after 20 minutes.

Ardie Savea of New Zealand scores his team's second try during the Rugby World Cup France 2023 Quarter Final match. Photo / Getty Images.

With everything beginning to click, the All Blacks invited Ireland back with regular cracks appearing in their defence - ranked eighth in the tournament coming into this match.

Ireland regained composure after an obstruction penalty and then turned down two further shots to crank up the heat. Bundee Aki’s try, when he strolled past three defenders, undid much of the All Blacks’ early work as Ireland pulled within three points.

The All Blacks responded with Ardie Savea finishing in the corner but, just before the break, Aaron Smith’s yellow card for a reaction knock down left a gaping hole for his opposite Jamison Gibson-Park to waltz through.

Ireland had many chances to steal the match in the second half with several maul attempts but while the All Blacks bent at times they refused to buckle.

That mental strength they will now seek to carry through the remainder of this tournament.

All Blacks: Leicester Fainga’anuku, Ardie Savea, Will Jordan tries, Richie Mo’unga pen, con, Jordie Barrett pen 2, con

Ireland: Bundee Aki, Jamison Gibson-Park, penalty try tries, Johnny Sexton pen, con 2

HT: 18-17













Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.