Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

New Zealand Rugby needs to fear cashed-up Aussie league raiders as Auckland eyed for a second NRL franchise; great Las Vegas NRL experiment kicks off - Sports Insider

By Trevor McKewen
12 mins to read
Richie McCaw, Ryan Reynolds, Peter V'Landys and Dame Patsy Reynolds. Photos / Dean Purcell; Photosport; Getty Images

Richie McCaw, Ryan Reynolds, Peter V'Landys and Dame Patsy Reynolds. Photos / Dean Purcell; Photosport; Getty Images

A cashed up NRL and its ambitious leader represents a dangerous challenge for New Zealand Rugby; could Auckland boast two league franchises by 2030?; And how Wayne Bennett ‘blew’ the Kiwi coaching job.

Former All

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport