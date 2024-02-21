Stacey Jones. Photo / Photosport

Stacey Jones has been appointed as Kiwis coach.

The Warriors’ assistant will be announced on Wednesday afternoon as the new man in charge, following Michael Maguire’s exit last November.

The New Zealand Rugby League endorsed the decision in a board meeting on Wednesday, after their appointments panel had decided that the 47-year-old former Kiwis’ great was the man for the job.

They have plumped for Jones despite interest from legendary Australian Wayne Bennett among other contenders.

The presence of Bennett in the race had turned heads, given his resume and previous work in the international game. Apart from his myriad club and State of Origin achievements, Bennett has coached Australia and England, as well as his famous role assisting Stephen Kearney with the Kiwis, which culminated in the 2008 World Cup win.

Jones, a former Kiwis captain, turned out in 46 tests and is regarded as one of the best to wear the black and white V.

He has been coaching for the best part of 15 years, though mainly in assistant roles at the Warriors, under Andrew McFadden, Stephen Kearney, Todd Payten and Nathan Brown.

Jones also worked under Maguire and other Kiwis coaches.