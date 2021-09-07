New Zealand Ironman Braden Currie among many Kiwi athletes urging Government to reform MIQ system

Braden Currie during the Collins Cup. Photo / Supplied

A number of New Zealand's top athletes are being forced to withdraw from overseas events due to a lack of confidence in the country's current MIQ system.

Meanwhile, those who have chosen to compete, have been left struggling to find a way home.

Sally Currie, the wife and manager of New Zealand Ironman athlete Braden Currie, is one of the many families affected.

Braden opted to fly to Europe and race in the Collins Cup last month, despite being unable to secure a spot in MIQ.

He formally applied and requested to share a room with Kiwi friend Dylan McNiece, who has the same travel itinerary but was denied. He now faces an unknown wait time to return home.

Sally has since penned an open letter to Deputy Prime Minister and Sports Minister Grant Robertson highlighting the struggle of her husband and other athletes, and started a live petition calling for a reform of the MIQ system.

A letter written on my behalf and on behalf of many other NZ athletes in the same boat from my wife Sally Currie. She is... Posted by Braden Currie on Saturday, September 4, 2021

It asks the Government to create an equitable booking system, increase capacity, and consider alternatives for vaccinated returnees.

The petition already has more that 15,000 signatures.

"Myself and Braden's philosophy on life has always been to make decisions based on courage, never fear," Sally said.

"This is why, two weeks ago, when faced with the decision to either, fly to Europe to do his job - race the world's best athletes to support his wife and two children - or not go and give up on his ability to earn a living from what he has trained for his entire life, as well as our hopes and dreams, he decided to go-with no MIQ spot booked for his return.

"If Braden didn't go he would risk his end of year ranking in his sport and this would be the end of the road for his career … should Covid be the reason New Zealand athletes end their careers?

"New Zealand high-performance athlete's dreams and livelihoods are being shattered as they are forced to withdraw from scheduled overseas events on which they rely for their income.

"These international opportunities are what they have been working towards their entire lives and make up just one segment of the enormous network of New Zealanders grounded overseas who have lost trust in our government due to the very broken and what appears to be a fraudulent MIQ system."

Braden isn't the only one who has been affected by the MIQ policy, with Kiwi motocross champion Courtney Duncan also uncertain about when she will be able to return home.

Paige Hareb opted out of competing due to the unknown of being allowed back home. Photo / Instagram

Kiwi surfer Paige Hareb, meanwhile, withdrew from the World Surf League Challenger Series over the same issue.

It comes after a number of high profile national teams and sporting events such as the Bledisloe Cup and the international Pakistan men's cricket tour of New Zealand were granted border or MIQ exemptions.

Last month, the Government said bespoke MIQ facilities for athletes was not a realistic option, following calls from several of the country's leading athletes - including Olympic bronze medallist trampolinist Dylan Schmidt, and Eugene Bareman, coach of UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

"Bespoke facilities were considered last year but ultimately declined due to workforce constraints – including the health and security workforces," Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins told the Herald earlier.

"The number of available rooms is finite and demand is outstripping supply. This is in spite of New Zealand having three times the number of MIQ rooms available per capita than Australia.

"Under these constraints, the Government is working hard to maintain a balance of keeping New Zealanders as safe as possible, and being as fair as we can in giving ordinary Kiwis and business, sports and other people the opportunity to secure a room in an MIQ."