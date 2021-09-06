Cricket: Shane Warne discredits Black Caps World Test championship title, calls India world's best after latest win over England

New Zealand players celebrate with the winners trophy after their win in the World Test Championship final over India. Photo / AP

Cricket legend Shane Warne has angered Black Caps fans after stating India are 'clearly the best team in the world' after Virat Kohli's side took a 2-1 series lead in England.

Warne made the comments in a Twitter post after India, ranked second in the world, secured an impressive fourth test win at The Oval.

Congratulations .@imVkohli & the entire Indian team on another terrific win. What you guys have all achieved together over the last 12 months is absolutely magnificent ! Clearly the best test team in the world & that title is thoroughly deserved too ! Long live test cricket ❤️❤️ — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 6, 2021

The Black Caps defeated India in the World Test Championship final in June and are currently ranked as the number one test team – a position they won't concede if India win the final test.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox, who has played alongside Warne in pro-am golf events, called him out for forgetting the Black Caps won the final in Southampton.

Warne responded that that was a one-off match.

Hahaha fair point that partner !!!!!! But a one of test is different to a test series 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/Oo44Kw2Qlc — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) September 6, 2021

The Black Caps also secured a test series win over England, winning 1-0 on the eve of the World Test Championship final, which again, as a much-needed reminder for Warne, New Zealand defeated India.

Huge fan of this India pace attack in particular, but they were beaten by New Zealand in the contest that quite literally decides who the best Test team in the world is.



Big Three mentality. What a trip. https://t.co/acPFYDLuvM — Andrew Fidel Fernando (@afidelf) September 6, 2021

wait hang on, didn't we have a tournament to determine the best team, I think NZ won? — Tim Bond (@TimBond1972) September 6, 2021

Clearly NZ are the best team in the world beating India in test championship final . #Facts — Hamid (@MHamid7) September 6, 2021

Shane, the best team in the world is new zealand. Why conceal bruised aussie pride by offering such sloppy hagiography? — Sherafgan (@johnbrownreborn) September 6, 2021

India has won the fourth test by 157 runs at the Oval to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

England collapsed to 210 all out on the fifth and final day. Set a record 368 to win, England went from 100-0 midway through the first session to getting bowled out 40 minutes after tea. That sparked wild celebrations among India's players and fans inside the south London venue.

Avoiding defeat in the final test at Old Trafford starting on Saturday would see India win a test series in England for just the fourth time, after 1971, 1986 and 2007.