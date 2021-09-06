Cricket: Shane Warne discredits Black Caps World Test championship title, calls India world's best after latest win over England

Cricket legend Shane Warne has angered Black Caps fans after stating India are 'clearly the best team in the world' after Virat Kohli's side took a 2-1 series lead in England.
Warne made the comments in a Twitter post after India, ranked second in the world, secured an impressive fourth test win at The Oval.
The Black Caps defeated India in the World Test Championship final in June and are currently ranked as the number one test team – a position they won't concede if India win the final test.
Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox, who has played alongside Warne in pro-am golf events, called him out for forgetting the Black Caps won the final in Southampton.
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
Warne responded that that was a one-off match.
The Black Caps also secured a test series win over England, winning 1-0 on the eve of the World Test Championship final, which again, as a much-needed reminder for Warne, New Zealand defeated India.
India has won the fourth test by 157 runs at the Oval to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.
England collapsed to 210 all out on the fifth and final day. Set a record 368 to win, England went from 100-0 midway through the first session to getting bowled out 40 minutes after tea. That sparked wild celebrations among India's players and fans inside the south London venue.
Avoiding defeat in the final test at Old Trafford starting on Saturday would see India win a test series in England for just the fourth time, after 1971, 1986 and 2007.