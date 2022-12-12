Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

New Zealand Football names surprising new high performance boss

Michael Burgess
By
3 mins to read
New NZ Football high performance boss' lack of football experience may raise some eyebrows. Photo / Photosport

New NZ Football high performance boss' lack of football experience may raise some eyebrows. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand Football have gone on a different tangent to find their new high performance boss, appointing a senior staff member from Netball New Zealand.

NZF announced on Monday that Keir Hansen — currently the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport