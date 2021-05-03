New Zealand climb to top of the ODI rankings in annual update

New Zealand have moved to the top of the ICC Men's ODI team rankings. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

The Black Caps have moved to the top of the ICC Men's ODI team rankings following the latest annual update.

The rating period is recalibrated at the start of May each year, so that only results from the past three years are taken into consideration.

In the system, results from the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons are weighted at 50 per cent, with matches since May 2020 given their full weighting.

This year's update sees New Zealand jump two spots to first on the ladder, with England slipping from top spot down to fourth. Australia has also climbed two positions to second, with India sliding to third, just ahead of England by decimal points.

The Black Caps have won 20 of their 30 completed ODIs in the past three years, claiming series wins over Sri Lanka, India, and Bangladesh in that time, as well as a runners-up finish in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019.

England's drop in the rankings comes after a year in which they lost series to India and Australia, as well as an ODI against Ireland. As a result of the update, England's five straight bilateral ODI series wins in 2017/18 have been discounted from the ratings.

The Black Caps celebrate. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Further down the rankings, West Indies have climbed to eighth from ninth, with Sri Lanka going the other way.

On the T20I rankings, England remain No.1 and have extended their lead over India to five points.

New Zealand have moved up from fifth to third, swapping places with Australia.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, 80 countries have played the requisite six T20Is to remain in the rankings. Five countries have lost their ranking as a result of the update: Gambia, Ghana, Hungary, Sierra Leone, and Sweden.

The Test rankings update will be carried out following the conclusion of the ongoing Pakistan v Zimbabwe series.