New York Times: The heir to the Manning quarterback legacy isn't on TikTok

9 minutes to read

Arch Manning, 16, a star quarterback for the undefeated Isidore Newman School Greenies, consults with coach Nelson Stewart during a game in Buras. Photo / New York Times.

New York Times
By: Jeré Longman, New York Times

Last summer, while reading a list of Louisiana's top college football recruiting prospects, Archie Manning noticed that only one of the high school players did not have a Twitter account.

