Ameliaranne Ekenasio aims for goal during the Taini Jamison Trophy test against England. Photo / Getty Images

The Silver Ferns have edged out England 59-52 in the third and deciding netball test in Hamilton to retain the Taini Jamison Trophy 2-1.

Trailing 14-12 at the end of the first quarter on Saturday night, New Zealand rebounded in the second quarter to be up 27-24 at halftime.

England clawed back a goal in the third quarter to trail by two going into the final quarter, 41-39.

The hosts though were able to extend their lead in the final 15 minutes, eventually running out the winners.

In just her second test, Silver Ferns goal shoot Amelia Walmsley shot 40 goals from 44 attempts.

England, who brought a largely inexperienced side to New Zealand, shocked the Silver Ferns in the opening test with a one-goal victory.

New Zealand levelled the series at 1-1 by comfortably winning the second test 57-36 before claiming the series decider.

The Silver Ferns play world champions Australia in a four-test Constellation Cup series starting in Melbourne on October 12.

-RNZ