“The introduction of the two-point shot in particular is a significant move that we believe will bring an added layer of excitement and drama to matches, encouraging teams to take on the challenge of a long-range shot.

“ ... These adjustments are about evolving with the sport while preserving its fundamental principles. We’ve listened to our fans, players, coaches and officials, and we are confident these changes will create a dynamic and engaging competition in 2025.”

The two-point shot will be adopted in the final five minutes of each quarter, rewarding long-range shooting and adding unpredictability to the competition.

Australia’s Suncorp Super Netball (SSN) competition introduced a two-point shot before the 2020 season, which was met with a lot of opposition, but it seems to have become more accepted.

Late last year it was announced that the United Kingdom’s flagship competition would also introduce a two-point shot to its new-look 2025 Super League.

The ANZ Premiership rule will differ slightly from the Australian and UK leagues in terms of the measurements of the scoring zones.

The two-point scoring zone starts for shots taken 3.5m away from the goal post, the same as in FAST5 netball.

In the SSN and UK competition, two points are awarded for shots taken from a starting point of just 3m away from the goal post.

Other key changes set to debut this season are the introduction of a coach’s box, which will allow them to have more direct communication with their players from a designated space in front of their team’s bench.

Each team will be able to call one time-out per half, providing a chance to reset, and adjust tactics during the game.

And umpires will wear microphones with live audio broadcast in the stadium, offering fans greater insight into officiating decisions and improving clarity.

“We are excited to see how teams and players adapt to these changes and how they influence the style of play. These rule innovations will add to the excitement of the league, providing new tactical elements for teams and creating an even more compelling experience for fans”, Wyllie said.

The 2025 ANZ Premiership season begins on May 10.