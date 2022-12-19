Silver Ferns defender Jane Watson. Photo / Photosport

The Silver Ferns are set to regain 165 test caps of experience with defenders Jane Watson and Karin Burger, and midcourters Gina Crampton and Claire Kersten named in the squad for next month’s Netball Quad Series in South Africa.

In another opportunity for Silver Ferns coach Noeline Taurua to get a look at some key contenders for next year’s World Cup, she welcomes back Watson (maternity leave), Burger (injury), Crampton (sabbatical) and Kersten, who last played at this year’s Quad Series in January.

The Silver Ferns head to Cape Town to take on Australia, England and South Africa during January 22-26 in a dress rehearsal for July’s World Cup at the same venue.

Wing attack Peta Toeava has also secured her spot after making an impact during October’s Constellation Cup, while the shooting circle remains unchanged, led by captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio.

Taurua said she was delighted to welcome back such experienced players, with Watson, Burger and Crampton all World Cup winners in 2019.

“The Quad Series is a stage of our planning as we build up to the 2023 World Cup. We cannot underestimate the amount of netball nous and leadership that returns to the court with these players,” Taurua said.

“It is a significant year ahead, with the World Cup in South Africa, so that big-game experience becomes crucial, and I can see the work they have done behind the scenes has supported their desire to be back in the Silver Ferns environment. They haven’t relied on the past, they earned their selection.

“Karin has returned from a foot injury and has made great progress. She really adds that extra height to the midcourt and can cover either position in the defensive circle, so she brings plenty of versatility.”

It will be an opportunity for Burger to resume a defensive pairing with Watson — the duo last playing together for the Tactix in 2021.

Watson’s inclusion comes after welcoming daughter Tia this year and the first-time mother has been on a detailed return-to-play plan since then. She last played for the Silver Ferns in March 2021, when the Ferns beat Australia to win the Constellation Cup.

“We are very mindful that Jane has only just returned to the netball court since becoming a mum and our team of medical and fitness experts are working closely with her. But her return brings 52 test caps and some world-class experience.”

The team heading to the Quad Series also includes Crampton, who missed the Cadbury Series in July and the season-ending Constellation Cup against Australia after taking a sabbatical in what had been a busy build-up to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

“We’re really excited to have Gina back with us after a well-deserved rest. She had a large workload leading into the Commonwealth Games and I know she is refreshed.”

Silver Ferns squad: Karin Burger, Gina Crampton, Ameliaranne Ekenasio (captain), Sulu Fitzpatrick, Kate Heffernan, Kelly Jury, Phoenix Karaka, Claire Kersten, Grace Nweke, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Whitney Souness, Peta Toeava, Jane Watson, Maia Wilson.

2023 Quad Series

Sunday, January 22, 3am: Silver Ferns v South Africa.

Monday, January 23, 5am: Silver Ferns v Australia.

Wednesday, January 25, 3am: Silver Ferns v England.

Thursday, January 26, 3am: Third-place playoff.

Thursday, January 26, 5am: Final.