Netball: Southern Steel continue solid start to ANZ Premiership season with win over Central Pulse

Steel shooter George Fisher takes the ball ahead of Kelera Nawai. Photo / Photosport

Steel 56

Pulse 52

The Southern Steel have taken another step toward proving their credentials as title contenders, with their first win away from home of the ANZ Premiership season.

There was a sense of déjà vu to the Steel's 56-52 win over the Central Pulse in Porirua on Sunday, with the match finishing in the same scoreline as their third-round fixture in Invercargill.

However, the match played out in slightly different fashion. The Steel again started stronger, before the Pulse fought back through the second and third quarters, but ultimately fell short in the final period of play.

"It was a massive grind. We were just chipping away slowly; it was back and forth the whole game so I'm really glad we could get the win in the end," Steel captain and wing attack Shannon Saunders said.

The Steel got off to a strong start and, on the back of a five-goal run midway through the first period, held a four-goal lead after the opening quarter.

The Pulse won the two following periods both by a one-goal margin, with the two sides essentially trading goals and misses throughout.

The Pulse worked their way level early in the final period, but the defensive pressure brought by the Steel made all the difference late in the game. The Steel forced the Pulse to turn the ball over and halted the momentum to their comeback, and they ended the game having taken nine more shots than the Pulse.

Centre Kate Heffernen was a big part of the Steel's win at both ends of the floor, securing several intercepts and providing quality passes into the shooting circle when required as well. Goal shoot George Fisher was again impressive under the hoop, converting on 90 per cent of her 49 attempts, with goal attack Tiana Metuarau sinking 12 of her 14 attempts.

The game ended in unusual fashion when Steel defender Taneisha Fifita was sent off for two minutes for "dangerous play" after a heavy challenge, having earlier been warned for persistent infringing. However, there was just one minute left in the match, and the Steel's buffer was enough to hold on.

With three wins from five matches, the Steel will now look to shore things up on their return home for next weekend's match against the Tactix.

Saunders said there was one clear improvement for her team to make.

"Just trying to capitalise when we get gains and just pushing on. We got a few, then we chucked a few away on attack. So, it's really just pushing on once we've got a lead."

The Steel will sit third on the ladder after the round is complete regardless of tomorrow night's fixtures, with the Mainland Tactix will meet the Northern Mystics in Christchurch, before the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic host the Northern Stars in Hamilton. The Tactix and Magic occupy the bottom two places on the ladder and, even with a win, cannot overtake the Steel in the standings this weekend.