Courtney Bruce of Australia fights for the ball with Grace Nweke during the Constellation Cup. Photosport

The Silver Ferns have been exposed in test three of the Constellation Cup against Australia in Melbourne.

Heading across the ditch with a 2-nil lead, there was an air of confidence among the Ferns, having played an impressive brand of netball at home. But test three was different from the get go.

Playing at home meant a lot to the Diamonds. It was their first game in Australia for 1,088 days, and their start proved how much that meant to them. Secondly, the injection of Jo Weston into the squad made an instant impact. Her ability to play a tight and physical game interrupted the flow of New Zealand's attack. It put doubt into captain and goal attack Ameliaranne Ekenasio's mind, which resulted in her being sidelined mid-way through the second quarter.

The Ferns attack was thrown into disarray. The absence of wing attack Peta Toeava, who was a standout in the opening two tests, meant they had to play at a new pace. But the Aussies were all over them like a rash and didn't give them an inch, and they didn't have much of a response.

Dame Noeline Taurua made it clear she was going to make changes during the third and fourth tests, but she made many throughout the match, ironically similarly to Australian coach Stacey Marinkovich in the first two, which was detrimental.

The 15-goal win to Australia means whoever wins Sunday's final match on the Gold Coast wins the series.

Concerns going into test four:

The wing attack bib. Maddy Gordon and Kimiora Poi aren't specialist wing attacks, and although they showed glimpses, they are not up to the standard of Toeava. I was confused to why Whitney Souness, who has played wing attack for majority of her career, wasn't put in the WA bib and Kate Heffernan, Poi or Gordon take the centre role. Jo Weston being back in the Diamonds is clearly a big bonus for them, but not so much the Ferns. She played Ekenasio out of the third test, and to no surprise as she's developed into a world class player. Weston's combination with Courtney Bruce is lethal, and they proved why they are the best defensive pairing in the game right now – finishing the match with eight gains between them.

What the Ferns need to do to win the fourth and deciding test:

The partnership between Ekenasio and goal shoot Grace Nweke can't be broken down. As long as the Ferns can score off their own centre passes they will be able to compete.

The general play turnovers also need to be addressed. New Zealand finished test three with 26 to their name compared to Australia's 16. Reducing unforced errors will boost their chances of victory.