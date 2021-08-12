Netball: Silver Ferns planning for all Covid-19 scenarios ahead of Constellation Cup fixtures in Australia, says Dame Noeline Taurua

Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Photosport

Dame Noeline Taurua has confirmed the Silver Ferns won't be taking any unnecessary steps in order to fulfil the schedule for the Constellation Cup in October.

The Silver Ferns are set to meet Australia in a four-test series for the Cup, with games planned to be hosted on both sides of the Tasman.

However, with Australia struggling to contain its most recent Covid-19 outbreak, the Silver Ferns are having to prepare for contingencies.

Speaking to Gold AM Silver Ferns coach Taurua confirmed her team would not be taking any risks in terms of their own health in order to play the games.

"There's been a lot of talk. We've got plan A, B, C working at the moment and we'll probably end up with a plan Z," Taurua said.

"I'm very upfront about this; I'm really wary about what's happening over there [in Australia]. I love netball, don't get me wrong, but I'm not prepared for us to go into an environment that's going to be unsafe.

"We're working through all the scenarios at the moment and, if we can't get the Constellation Cup happening in October, then hopefully somewhere along the track this year we can fit it in."

Last year was the first since 1988 that New Zealand and Australia did not meet on the court at least once, with the scheduled Constellation Cup matches between the two postponed to 2021 due to several factors including Covid-19 requirements and player welfare.

Netball New Zealand were able to host England at the back end of the year to contest the Taini Jamison Trophy in a three-match series, which the Silver Ferns won 3-0.

With plans of hosting the English side to contest the Cup again later this year as well, any rescheduling of the Constellation Cup would have to take that into consideration as well.

The Silver Ferns celebrate winning the Taini Jamison trophy. Photo / Photosport

Taurua indicated they were looking at dates in September to host the series, however New Zealand Netball has not confirmed any concrete dates.

"Their scenario is a little bit different where they will come to New Zealand and we've already – hopefully – secured MIQ space. There's a lot going on; I don't think we're any different from a lot of general society in how we need to work this space. Keeping people safe is the foremost in my mind."

Should they go ahead, both series will be important steps on the Silver Ferns' road to the Commonwealth Games in England next season, with the reigning world champions looking to return to the podium after missing out on a medal on the Gold Coast in 2018.

Taurua has named plenty of new faces in her Silver Ferns squad for the year, reflecting on the improvements and performances in the games of many young players such as Northern Mystics goal shoot Grace Nweke who was the standout player of the ANZ Premiership season.

"I was going to say hallelujah," Taurua said when asked about the country's ever-improving shooting stocks. "Our two bookends have been an area where we haven't had a lot of people and we've definitely had gaps.

"In some parts over maybe the past two or three years, we've played international seasons or events without certain numbers so I feel in that shooting end with the mix of talent that has come through with the younger ones against the more mature, and the numbers we're starting to produce, I'm really happy. I think it's an exciting blend of talent; different styles, but all of the players who are ready to go to the post and, for us, that's the type of game we want to play.

"When we've been out and about building relationships with the ANZ teams, the Mystics supported us in wanting to develop and grow Silver Ferns within their environment.

"They acknowledged that we do have a fitness criteria and I must say when you look at the performance they had in the grand final, but also the likes of Peta [Toeava], Filda Vui, Kate Burley and obviously Grace [Nweke], I think that has benefitted the Mystics organisation upon winning the ANZ. With those standards they've been able to put into their environment, obviously we've been able to reap the rewards as well."