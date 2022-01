Gina Crampton of New Zealand and Bongiwe Msomi of South Africa collide. Photo / Getty

The Silver Ferns have finished netball's Quad Series in third, with a 51-50 win over South Africa in London.

A day after beating South Africa by 11, the Proteas put up a much stronger fight and took the lead late in the third quarter.

New Zealand trailed by one at three-quarter time before scoring five consecutive goals to take the lead and then held off a late challenge.

More to come...