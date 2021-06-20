Netball: Northern Mystics move close to top spot in ANZ Premiership

Grace Nweke enjoyed another good shooting performance against the Pulse. Photo / Getty

The Northern Mystics moved within a point of top spot in the ANZ Premiership after a comfortable 64-51 victory over the Central Pulse at Trusts Arena today.

Grace Nweke boosted her lead atop the competition's scoring charts, making 54 goals from 63 attempts as the Mystics closed the gap on city rivals Northern Stars.

The visitors were able to keep pace with the Mystics only until the end of the first quarter, when four straight successes from Nweke gave her side a five-goal lead they would never surrender.

The Mystics boosted their advantage to nine by half-time before running away with the contest in the fourth quarter, earning their seventh win from 10 games to set up a blockbuster clash between the two Auckland sides at Pulman Arena next Sunday.