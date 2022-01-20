Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Netball: Noeline Taurua puts Silver Ferns on notice after difficult Quad Series

4 minutes to read
Head Coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Getty Images.

Head Coach Dame Noeline Taurua. Photo / Getty Images.

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Noeline Taurua is fully aware the Silver Ferns have significant ground to close on their closest rivals but, six months out from the Commonwealth Games, she remains confident that can be achieved in limited time.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.