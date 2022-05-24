Mystics goal shoot Grace Nweke. Photosport

A Silver Ferns legend has slammed the Northern Mystics for an over-reliance on star shooter Grace Nweke.

The ANZ Premiership leaders have suffered three consecutive losses since the 20-year-old's ankle injury.

The latest was a 59-38 mauling at the hands of cross-town rivals the Stars in Auckland. The Mystics had just 49 attempts at goal compared to the Stars' 82, and used five different shooters.

Yvonne Willering played for the Silver Ferns from 1974 to 1983 and coached New Zealand for 51 tests between 1997 and 2001, leading the team to Commonwealth Games and Netball World Cup finals.

She says the Mystics are struggling to get the ball into the circle, suggesting a problem in the midcourt.

"You're looking at the feeding into the shooters because they're just not getting enough ball. Against the Stars, Helene Wilson used something like five shooters in that game just to try to make the correction. That obviously is the area of concern."

Nweke, at 1.93 metres tall, has been an unstoppable force for the Mystics in recent times.

The Silver Fern sits second in the competition with 500 goals, shooting at 92.3 percent, after being overtaken by Pulse shooter Aliyah Dunn.

But with Nweke out, Monica Faulkner has stepped up at the attacking end to partner Filda Vui in a far less fruitful combination.

In their loss to the Stars, Grace Namana, Danielle Binks and even defender Phoenix Karaka were thrown up the attacking end.

36-time Silver Fern and longstanding umpire Joan Hodson claims Nweke is the main reason for the Mystics' dominance, and without her, they have fallen apart.

Hodson says Wilson's decision to move Karaka from goal defence to goal shoot was desperate.

"I don't know what Helene was thinking. What the hell was that? Seriously. You've got to respect your opposition and that was just out of the blue."

Willering says the Mystics are struggling to shift from a more one-dimensional gameplan.

"Phoenix Karaka went to goal shooter. Why? To add more height. It's very much part of their game and they've had that from the start. They shouldn't have relied just on Grace Nweke."

Willering says without Nweke, they have been forced to change their approach.

"Faulkner and Vui are moving shooters so it is different. They are having trouble feeding that. Don't forget they've always had that outlet pass with the big bomb into Nweke in the past. If they were ever covered by defenders, that was always on for them."

Hodson says the combination of Faulkner and Vui is a real weapon, and the issue lies with how they are delivered the ball.

With Nweke gone, Hodson says centre Tayla Earle and winger Elisapeta Toeava have been caught lacking.

"They showed how weak they are at being able to attack that circle. It's exposing the lack of skill from their feeders to be able to get that ball in at chest height."

But problems for the Mystics stretch even to the defensive end.

Willering says captain Sulu Fitzpatrick was visibly frustrated in the loss to the Stars.

"The midcourt and the in-circle defenders aren't working together. There were very few intercepts taken.

"It isn't just about the score, it's also about the quality of the play. They made 30 turnovers in that game."

The Mystics still sit top of the ladder on 31 points, but the Central Pulse are surging on 28 points with an extra game in hand.

The Mystics meet the Pulse on Sunday in their last regular season game. The result will determine who gets a home final, with the loser likely to host the home semifinal.

An injury update on Nweke is expected this afternoon.