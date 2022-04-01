Kruze Tangira has been a standout for the NZ Men's side. Photo / Photosport

History will be made this weekend when the Northern Mystics and Northern Stars men's teams square up prior to the ANZ Premiership match between the Mystics and Southern Steel on Saturday afternoon.

Not only is it the first time in Aotearoa that a men's netball franchise have played alongside the women's competition live on television, it's also a world first.

Mystics men's captain Kruze Tangira is hoping for a fierce battle against their cross-town rivals in order to demonstrate just how exciting men's netball can be.

"It's going to be tough, [the Stars] have got experience all over the court," Tangira told NZME.

"We are really putting everything on the line for this game because we want to showcase men's netball in the best light possible."

Despite the continued success of the entertaining annual series in which the Silver Ferns take on the Aotearoa Men, there has never been an opportunity for a men's domestic league of the same calibre as the ANZ Premiership.

Tangira, who is a seasoned Aotearoa Men's player, hopes that continued exposure for men's netball can help Aotearoa to lead the way.

"We want to showcase that this is a viable competition and something like the ANZ Premiership for men could actually happen here in Aotearoa," he explains.

While Saturday's match-up is a one-off invitational game, Tangira is optimistic that a strong showing could encourage other ANZ Premiership franchises to get on board and create their own men's teams.

He's already heartened by the strong turnout at the Mystics' open trials earlier this year, which saw players come from around the country to try their hand at the top level.

"We wanted to have an open trial so that people from all different backgrounds could come and experience what it's like to trial for a team like the Mystics men.

"It was really good to see new faces in that environment as well."

The accessibility of the game is one of the most important things for Tangira, and the creation of franchise teams would only add to the growing opportunities for men's netball in Aoteatoa.

He's sure that Saturday's match against the Stars is going to be an invigorating display of what men's netball has to offer.

"It's going to be hugely competitive, probably bodies flying everywhere," he says.

"We just really want to create opportunities for men's players around Aotearoa and make it easy for them to access as well."

Tangira jokes that the lungs may be burning on Saturday only after just recovering from Covid-19 last week, but he's not the only one experiencing the woes of the pandemic.

The Mainland Tactix and Northern Stars have had to pull out of their ANZ Premiership fourth round matches this weekend after both teams fell victim to the ongoing Omicron outbreak during the week.