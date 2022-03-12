Mary-Jane Araroa is leading the Magic in 2022. Photo / Photosport

It's unlikely there is anyone more apt to be coaching the Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Aotearoa's 25th year of elite netball competition than Mary-Jane Araroa.

Amongst coaching roles for the New Zealand Secondary Schools and the Waikato-Bay of Plenty National Netball League teams, Araroa led the Northern Force in the Coca-Cola Cup during the competition's inaugural season in 1998, when the domestic league featured ten teams.

Although the national league, the ANZ Premiership, looks significantly different in 2022, Araroa is proud of the evolution of netball in New Zealand.

"It has opened up huge opportunities for wahine to take part in something they've had huge passion for over the years," she says.

Not only that, but the growth of an elite domestic competition has created the ability for players to make netball a career, rather than an aside to a 40-hour work week.

"That ability for girls to have that choice now either to work part-time, but certainly earn pay through netball is just brilliant."

There's also the sense that these areas of development for the sport have paid off for New Zealand netball. Since the domestic six-team ANZ Premiership was launched in Aotearoa in 2017, the Silver Ferns have gone on to win the 2019 World Cup and the 2021 Constellation Cup series, both against perennial rivals Australia.

It's not only the players that have contributed to the face of modern netball in Aotearoa, it's those who dedicate themselves to their clubs and the sport that they love. The leadership and administrative roles available for ex-players is something that Araroa, an ex-New Zealand A player and Silver Fern, values.

"I think that is a real legacy that we as women in our sport continue to maintain and I think that's a real advantage for us," she says.

Legacy is something that the Magic know a great deal about. They were the only New Zealand team to win an ANZ Championship title in the nine seasons of the transtasman competition, taking the top honours in 2012. But the Waikato side have failed to win a title since, and suffered a disappointing season in 2021, with just one win.

Araroa, who steps up to head coach for 2022 after a three-year stint as assistant coach, is well aware of the ups and downs that the elite netball competition can bring.

"These sort of roles aren't for the faint hearted," she jokes.

However, Araroa's promotion into the top job isn't the only major change for the Magic this year, who begin their campaign tomorrow afternoon against the reigning champion Northern Mystics.

They have bought on five new team members this year including Silver Ferns captain Ameliaranne Ekanasio, former Silver Ferns captain Katrina Rore and former Pulse captain Claire Kersten. They've also added veteran shooter Bailey Mes and up and coming defender Oceane Maihi who will appear alongside Magic faithfuls Sam Winders and Erena Mikaere.

It's a wealth of experience that Araroa is not taking for granted.

"The mana that these players bring back into Magic is just outstanding.

"They have all achieved in their previous franchises and we respect those coaches and those players that have helped them grow that credibility within their game."

For the new-look Magic side, Covid-19 could provide somewhat of a helping hand in putting last season's woes behind them. The 2022 season begins with an open playing field, with all teams suffering losses after being hit with positive cases prior to this weekend's opening matches.

Monday night's game between the Central Pulse and the Northern Stars has already been postponed due to Covid cases within the Pulse side.

Araroa is well aware that those who adapt the quickest to this new situation are the ones who are going to thrive this year.

"I think at times we put a lot of pressure on ourselves that we have to get things right, and with the changes that happen at the drop of the hat because of Covid, we just have to make those adjustments and make them quick."