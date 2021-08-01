Netball: Mainland Tactix storm into ANZ Premiership final

Samon Nathan of the Mainland Tactix in action against the Southern Steel. Photo / Photosport

After a disastrous start to the 2021 ANZ Premiership, the Mainland Tactix have stormed past the Southern Steel in Invercargill on Sunday night, winning 54-49 to claim their place in the grand final.

The fortress that is Stadium Southland set the stage for what was always going to be an intensely physical and exciting elimination final between the two South Island teams, and it certainly delivered, with Jane Watson calling the match "a whole lot of hard work" after the final whistle.

A steal off the first Tactix centre pass courtesy of Tiana Meturarau set the Steel on their way at the start of this crucial match and they looked to be composed and in control in the first half of the first quarter.

But a build-up of strong defensive pressure from the Tactix forced uncharacteristic errors from the usually rigid Steel attack to see them trailing by two at the end of the first quarter.

Going into the second quarter, Karin Burger showed why she has been lauded as one of the best players in the competition this season, intercepting the first Steel centre pass and propelling the Tactix to a tremendous 29-18 lead going into halftime.

Although the Steel managed to pick up the pace in the third quarter and put a small dent into the Tactix's nine goal lead going into the fourth, the second quarter was ultimately the death knell for the Southern side, as they went six minutes without scoring and were relegated to a hugely disappointing five-goal quarter.

With the help of the extremely vocal Invercargill crowd the Steel were able to bring the deficit back to five in the final 10 minutes but the experienced Tactix side eventually showed why they were tipped to be in contention for the championship crown prior to the start of the season.

While Watson and Burger have put out intense performances every week to become the most successful defensive duo in the league this year, other stars have emerged at critical moments, including MVP Samon Nathan at wing attack, who ensured that turnover ball was converted into crucial goals for her team.

The Steel lost several core players going into the 2021 season and were largely not expected to make the finals with an extremely young and inexperienced team.

As a result, Steel captain Shannon Saunders was proud of her team despite the loss.

"We've come so far since the start of the season and to even be in the elimination final is such an achievement for this young group of girls," Saunders said.

The victorious Tactix will take on the Northern Mystics at Spark Arena on Sunday.