It may be expect the unexpected for the new ANZ Premiership season with the tournament kicking off today with reigning champions the Northern Mystics going down to the bottom placed side from 2021.

The Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic hadn't won a game since the first round of last year's competition, and the new-look side that took the court yesterday looked eager to put the woes of last season firmly behind them.

It was a dream start to the season for new head coach Mary-Jane Araroa who, despite not having new recruits Ameliaranne Ekenario or Katrina Rore at her disposal, put together some effective combinations to have her side carrying a healthy eight-goal lead after the first quarter.

The Mystics too had notable absences in the form of stand-out shooter Grace Nweke, and defenders Phoenix Karaka and Fa'amu Ioane all out due to Covid-19 protocols.

Despite Nweke's absence in the goal circle, goal attack Monica Faulkner managed to net 100 percent of her shots on target in her first game in the blue dress after making the move across the bridge from the Northern Stars during the off season. But they were matched down the other end of the court, with Magic shooter Bailey Mes only missing one of her eleven shots on goal in the first quarter.

The injection of midcourter Peta Toeava was crucial for the Mystics who won the second quarter by five goals, but without the usual tall target of Nweke in the circle, the Auckland side couldn't make those crucial connections to cement a win even after a late comeback put them within one goal of the Magic in the final quarter.

It is the confidence boost that the Magic need after a disappointing season in 2021, and with the eventual return of Ekenasio, and the possible injection of Rore into the starting seven, they look to be a formidable opponent this year.

Despite what was not an ideal start to the season for the Mystics, today's loss could give them the boost they need to come out firing in search of back-to-back championship titles.

With many key players yet to return to each squad, it is certain to be an exciting match up next time these two teams meet again in round eight.

Down in the South, it was a less than ideal start for last year's finalists the Mainland Tactix who went down heavily to the Southern Steel, losing 54-71.

While the absence of Jane Watson in the goal keep bib was predicted to make an impact on the Tactix's defensive performance, it was their shooting circle that lacked connection and allowed the Steel to consistently convert turnover ball.

On the other end of the court, the new Steel shooting combination of goal shoot George Fisher and goal attack Saviour Tui was seamless, notching up a 32-27 lead for their team going into the half time break.

A late fourth-quarter surge from the Tactix couldn't prevent a crushing 17 goal loss.

The Steel's 71 goals are the highest number of points scored in a game by any team since the third round of the 2019 season, when they obtained 73 goals against the Magic.