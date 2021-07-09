Netball: Central Pulse's ANZ Premiership title defence hanging by a thread after defeat to Mainland Tactix

Pulse defender Kelly Jury and Tactix shooter Te Paea Selby-Rickit contest the ball. Photo / Photosport

It went right down to the wire in Wellington on Friday night but the Mainland Tactix have come away with a crucial 52-49 win over the Central Pulse, leaving the Pulse's playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Friday night's bonus-point loss means that the two-time defending champions are not entirely out of the running for that competitive third and final playoff spot on the ANZ Premiership table, but their way is heavily obstructed by in-form Tactix and Southern Steel sides.

To have any chance of playoff contention the Pulse would have to win their remaining three games and rely on the Steel and Tactix picking up no points in their final three games. The Pulse would then also have to possess the best goal difference of the three teams.

On the other hand, the win puts the Tactix firmly into contention to take a spot in the finals after a disastrous start to the season.

Though they sit equal with the Steel on points with 24 (the Pulse have 15), they rank higher on the all-important goal difference. The Northern Mystics (30) and Northern Stars (25 points) are also attainable for the Tactix if they can continue their winning streak.

They had to come from behind tonight, with a strong start for the home side as a determined Pulse defensive end helped them to the first quarter break with a two-goal lead.

The Pulse continued their charge into the second, missing only one goal. However the ever-relentless Tactix defensive duo of Karin Burger and Jane Watson only allowed them to hold onto a tenuous one-goal lead at halftime.

Changes by Pulse coach Gail Parata which saw Maddy Gordon move into centre and Claire Kersten into wing defence didn't pay off for the home side with the Tactix clawing their way back to a two-goal lead in the tight affair.

Going into the final quarter the Pulse reverted to their original lineup, before the addition of defender Paris Lokotui saw the hosts managed to draw level with the Tactix, but were ultimately unable to hold onto the game into the final minute, with the Tactix scoring the last three goals.

A consistent 60-minute performance from the Tactix proved why it is that they are knocking on the door of that finals spot.

MVP Karin Burger cited their ability to finish matches aggressively and persistently as their key strength.

"I'm really proud of the girls that we were able to pull through in the end, in those last dire moments," Burger said.

The Pulse will be looking for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive against the last-place Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic in Wellington on Sunday, while the Tactix come up against the second-place Northern Stars in Christchurch on Monday.