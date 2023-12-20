Auckland Hearts wicketkeeper Elizabeth Buchanan left the field after a throw from the outfield bounced off another player's helmet and into her head. Video / TVNZ

NBA star Ja Morant has helped his Memphis Grizzlies to a win over the New Orleans Pelicans in his return to playing duties from suspension with a sensational buzzer-beater.

With the scores tied at 113-113, Morant attacked his defender with a spin move to the right and then twisted his body back left and releasing a deft touch to watch the ball sink through the hoop as time expired.

The Grizzlie’s guard had 33 points, six rebounds and assists to go alongside the win on the road in New Orleans

Morant’s 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns ended today, making him available to play against the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James showed his support ahead of Morant’s expected return by posting on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, “Welcome back!! Go be GREAT again!!” He addressed it to No. 12, Morant’s jersey.

Under the terms of his suspension, Morant was able to practice and travel with the Grizzlies and take part in morning shootarounds. But he was not permitted to be in an arena with his team during games.

“He’s been awesome outside of not being able to play in the games,” Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Friday night before Memphis’ last home game. “He’s taken every opportunity to be with his teammates. He’s been leaning into the team a lot, (doing) off-court stuff with his teammates.”

Jenkins said the two-time NBA All-Star increasingly has been involved in practices during the past couple weeks. Morant also has been video-chatting with teammates during games.

“He seems to be in a really good spot. The way he’s responded in the 5-on-5s the last couple of days has been really good,” Jenkins said. “He’s been preparing for this for the last couple of months. He’s really been pouring into the conditioning side of his body, strength, and really impressed with the work there.”