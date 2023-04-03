Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

National League champions Eastern Suburbs follow Football Ferns in changing shorts due to player concerns

Bonnie Jansen
By
4 mins to read
Eastern Suburbs celebrate winning their win over Western Springs. Photo / Photosport

Eastern Suburbs celebrate winning their win over Western Springs. Photo / Photosport

The male coach of New Zealand Football’s top women’s club side says men in coaching roles need education so they can help understand players concerns about menstruation.

Eastern Suburbs AFC — winners of the inaugural

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport