Football Ferns wearing white last year. Photo / Photosport

The Football Ferns could have a new kit for the Fifa World Cup after players raised concerns about game-day “distractions” caused by playing in white shorts while menstruating.

The Herald understands New Zealand Football (NZF) will announce in April that the all-white away kit will be replaced with a new white-and-blue look.

Players were sent options from their manager and “everyone agreed blue shorts would be better”, one Football Fern told the Herald after the issue was discussed during New Zealand camps.

Six Football Ferns who did not want to be named told the Herald the news gives them “peace of mind”.

“I despise wearing white. Always so stressful,” one said, explaining that wearing darker shorts is “so much more comfortable and one less stress when you’re just wanting all focus to be on the game.”

Another said: “If men got periods, I’m sure they wouldn’t be wearing white.”

One player spoke about an incident during an international match while menstruating.

“I did have a scare in an under-17 friendly and, god, it was a nightmare. Luckily [my] teammates were great, [it was] just awkward with coaches in halftime chat. They couldn’t look in my direction till the manager came over and told me to change shorts.”

And she’s not the only one: “If you ask any player in women’s football (or women’s sport in general), you’ll find most have had an experience regarding their period and a pair of white shorts.”

A Football Ferns team huddle. Photo / Photosport

Some players said the squad puts up with the white shorts without even realising they’re doing it.

“I think everyone says they prefer a black strip without even thinking why,” said one.

“It’s just something we’re so used to dealing with,” said another.

NZF’s change follows moves from top professional football clubs who have done the same, such as Manchester City and Orlando Pride.

Events such as Wimbledon have also shifted tune, changing their ‘all-white’ dress code following players describing they altered their menstrual cycles for period concerns.

This week the Irish national rugby team refreshed their kit, switching from white shorts to blue.

A Football Fern explained the need for change: “The movement to change shorts to darker colours is great and gives female athletes that extra bit of comfort in knowing they can perform to the best of their ability, without having to worry about blood showing when they’re on their period.”

“It’s an uncomfortable situation to be in for women and considering half the population can and do experience this – change is definitely needed.”

New Zealand Football declined to comment.

It’s believed the Football Ferns will wear the white-and-blue uniform when they face a European nation in Turkey in early April – their last tour before the World Cup kicks off in July.