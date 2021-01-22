Napier cricketer Cate Pedersen named in NZ U19 side

Erin Bermingham is one of the White Fern players likely to turn out for the NZ Policewoman's side against the NZ U19 women's side in Christchurch.

Hawke's Bay's cricketer Cate Pedersen has been named in the inaugural New Zealand Under 19 Women's team.

The right-handed top order batter and bowler, from Napier, will head to Christchurch with the team to play three 40-over games against a New Zealand Policewoman's XI in Christchurch on February 15, 16 and 17.

The police side is likely to include White Ferns Erin Bermingham and Katie Perkins.

The U19 side also has 50-over matches scheduled on March 29, 30 and April 1 against a New Zealand Women's Provincial XI in Hamilton.

Pedersen, the only Central Districts player in the NZ team, has come through the Hawke's Bay and CD age group representative system after showing talent with the bat and ball as a teenager.



NZ Cricket's Head of Women's High Performance, Ant Sharp said the matches are an important part of NZC's player development, given the ICC Under-19 Women's World Cup has been postponed due to Covid 19.

Cate Pedersen pictured as an under-15 rep for Central Districts. She has now been named as an U19 NZ representative. Photo / NZME

"This is a great opportunity for our young, female cricketers to shine on a bigger stage," Sharp said.

"The U19s represent the next level of up-and-coming players in the country, with several having already played domestic cricket."

The U19 side is coached by Kari Carswell.

"For me, the result of these matches isn't the most important thing. We want to develop their skills and start to create future White Ferns," Carswell said.

"It was tough to narrow down the squad to just 18 names with the level of talent we see coming through in the female game," she added.

The New Zealand Under 19 Women side is:

Gemma Adams - Otago

Melissa Banks - Canterbury

Lucy Boucher - Northern Districts

Natasha Codyre - Wellington

Olivia Gain - Otago

Isabella Gaze - Auckland

Abigale Gerken - Canterbury

Georgina Harris - Northern Districts

Amie Hucker - Auckland

Bree Illing - Auckland

Emma Irwin - Auckland

Fran Jonas - Auckland

Kayley Knight - Northern Districts

Molly Loe - Otago

Nensi Patel - Northern Districts

Cate Pedersen - Central Districts

Georgia Plimmer - Wellington

Makayla Templeton - Northern Districts