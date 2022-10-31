‘My heart stopped’: Sir Graham Lowe suffers health scare at public function

Former Kiwis coach Sir Graham Lowe. Photo / Photosport

Sir Graham Lowe has revealed that he will have surgery after his heart stopped at a public function last week.

The 76-year-old former Kiwis, Queensland and NRL coach suffered a serious health scare while speaking at a function at the Grand Millennium Hotel in Auckland on Thursday.

Speaking to the Big Sports Breakfast Weekend radio show in Australia, Lowe said the medical event was “somewhat embarrassing”.

“I was just feeling a little funny and the next thing, bang, I went straight down,” Lowe said.

“I found out since that my heart actually stopped. I finished the presentation, it went on for another 20 to 30 minutes, and then I went in an ambulance into hospital.

“They did all these tests and then I went to another hospital and, as a result, I had a pacemaker fitted on Friday afternoon and I’m having a new aortic valve fitted on Monday week.”

Lowe said he wasn’t aware of the issue with his heart.

“If I thought it had anything to do with my heart I would have stopped, but I had no symptoms,” he said.

“I had a few heart checks before and there were really no symptoms. I was under lights up on the stage and it got pretty hot.

“I just started to feel a bit hot and the next minute, crash, and over I went. But anyhow, I’m here now, I’m home, am having a week’s rest and then get a new aortic valve, which is another marvellous procedure they can do.”

He added that he should be “right as rain” in a week.

Lowe has spoken in the past of his health struggles and was told several times that he “wasn’t going to survive”.

“Strokes, brain haemorrhage, heart attacks, thrombosis of the lungs … I had to prepare myself and my family,” he told NZME in 2019.

“Somehow I managed to get through it. When I think back, I just refused to compromise the principles I have to fit in with mediocrity. I think that helped keep it all going.”

Lowe was knighted in 2019 for his services to youth and education.