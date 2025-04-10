For Heimgartner the trophy isn’t just about on-track performance, it also carries a team and personal significance. Richards drove for the same Brad Jones Racing team as Heimgartner before his untimely death from adrenal cortical cancer. In an added twist, Heimgartner also races with the number eight, the same number as Richards.

Heimgartner narrowly missed out on winning the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy last year, finishing second to Anton De Pasquale by a mere six points. This year the Kiwi is determined to make amends and head back to Australia with the trophy in hand.

“The trophy means a lot to me and it adds an extra layer to what you’re trying to achieve. Being a Kiwi also adds something extra and driving the same car [number eight] as Jason [Richards] makes it a bit more special.

“It’s not something [the trophy] I thought about a too much before I joined this team [Brad Jones Racing]. Of course it meant something to me, but I gained more appreciation for it especially after speaking with Brad [Jones, team owner] and everyone in the team. Also meeting his [Richard’s] parents and stuff like that makes it really special to be part of trying to win the trophy.

“Watching anywhere Jason went well, and if we’re racing there, it sends a few chills,” Heimgartner said.

Five Kiwis are racing on home soil this weekend. Heimgartner is joined on the grid by Matthew Payne, Ryan Wood, Richie Stanaway and Jaxon Evans. Any one of them is capable of turning the tables on the series’ leaders and having a partisan crowd will only help spur them on.

“There’s a bit more fizz when racing in front of your home crowd. You know most of the people are supporting you so that helps.

“There’s nothing like when you go well in front of a home crowd and they’re all yelling for you and being so vocal. It’s incredible and great to listen to. I think all the guys [Kiwis] will think it’s something special,” he said.

This year is the debut of the Super440 format. Saturday will feature two 120km sprint races, each run on a different tyre compound — the soft and super soft — a combination that could cause some chaos between sessions. Sunday has a 200km feature race, after which the Jason Richards Memorial Trophy will be awarded to the top-performing driver across the weekend.