Andre Heimgartner celebrates success on home soil. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi driver Andre Heimgartner ensured Supercars made a memorable return to New Zealand by taking out the first race at Taupō International Motorsport Park.

In wet and wild conditions on Saturday afternoon, Auckland-born Heimgartner won his second career race in the R&J Batteries Chevrolet Camaro, celebrating the first Supercars race in New Zealand since 2022.

Of the five Kiwis who started the race, including Bathurst 1000 winner Richie Stanaway, four finished in the top 10.

Twenty-year-old rookie Ryan Wood recorded the best result of his career with a fourth placing, Stanaway finished sixth and another rookie Jaxon Evans came home 10th, his best result in Supercars. The final Kiwi, Matt Payne, finished 13th after being quickest in qualifying this morning.

Heimgartner’s family watched on from the team garage as he led for the majority of the opening race of the Taupō Super400.

The 28-year-old grabbed the lead following a major crash involving pole winner Cam Waters and Tim Slade, before stacking issues in the pit lane.

As the rest of the field struggled with the conditions, Heimgartner and Chaz Mostert skipped away. Mostert pushed Heimgartner hard for the lead and the race seemed headed for a sprint finish before a rear wheel fell off Mostert’s Mobil1 Optus Ford Mustang and the Kiwi enjoyed a happy homecoming.

“I am a bit speechless,” an emotional Heimgartner said. “I had Chaz all over me at the start and then I was hoping to drive a bit cooler.

Andre Heimgartner led the way during a wet race. Photo / Getty Images

“He was catching so fast, I had to just put caution to the wind. I was really pushing the last few laps and just had enough. I can’t believe it.”

Second and third went to the Shell V-Power Racing team duo of Will Davison and Anton De Pasquale, the first time in the Gen3 era that the team have had both cars on the same podium.

Defending Supercars champion Brodie Kostecki copped a 15-second penalty in his return to racing and finished 14th in his 2024 debut.

Championship leader Will Brown finished ninth while Red Bull Camaro teammate Broc Feeney was 21st - which allowed Brown to open up a 59-point championship lead heading into Sunday’s second and final day of racing.