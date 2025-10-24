“We’ve been working really hard this year, and we’ve won some amazing trophies. Winning Bathurst proves to yourself that you’re certainly in this game to be the best.

Matt Payne and Garth Tander cross the finish line at Bathurst. Photo / Photosport

“It’s good to have that on your CV as well. Obviously, it sets you up for a very long time. I almost feel a bit relieved to get the first one out of the way because ... it’s probably the hardest one to try and overcome.

“So that was certainly a bit of a relief, and knowing every time I go back there, I’ve already done it once.

“After the win, I did get a few texts from the Ford guys over there [in America], so that was pretty cool. And they’re always following the racing pretty closely. So, yeah, it’s good to have their support.

He said Bathurst was “the absolute pinnacle” for Supercars. “It’s really the only one you want to win. And to be able to win it at this age [23] is a pretty big privilege, to be honest.”

Team owner Stephen Grove is over the moon with the win and is going to seal the car in clear coat in the exact condition – dings, scratches, dirt and other damage – to keep the character of the winning car intact. It will be a way of keeping Payne and the team’s triumph in a time capsule.

“It was his [Grove’s] dream to get a result like that, and he’s over the moon and so stoked,” Payne said.

“I’m really happy for all the guys and girls at Penrite Racing and everyone who’s put in so much hard work.

Matt Payne (right) celebrates with co-driver Garth Tander after winning at Bathurst. Photo / Photosport

“This was definitely on our list of things to win, and it’s pretty cool to be able to repay Grove Racing for their faith in me with the win.”

By winning the most coveted single-race trophy in the Supercars season, Payne has positioned himself nicely for a genuine tilt at the Supercars title, starting at the Boost Mobile Gold Coast 500.

New for this year is the “Finals” system, in which only the top 10 drivers on points after the Bathurst 1000 are eligible to challenge for the 2025 Supercars title.

Broc Feeney is currently in the box seat on 3175 points, with Payne second (3145), followed by Will Brown (3096), Cam Waters (3078) and Brody Kostecki (3066). The only other New Zealander to make the cut so far is Ryan Wood (3030) in ninth.

“I’ve just sort of parked what happened at Bathurst and am now focusing on what’s ahead, and that’s racing this weekend,” Payne said.

“Ultimately, this round is the most important round we’ve had apart from Bathurst this year, so it’s going to be crucial that we go well here.

“We’re just going to go out there and try and do what we’ve been doing so far this season and score big points. That’s what’s gotten us to where we are this season. So, I think that’s a pretty good strategy to have. We’ve just got to make sure we can execute on the weekend and not make too many mistakes.

“The boys are happy after Bathurst and they’ve sort of lifted to another level now, which is really good to see.”

The Bathurst win didn’t just cement Payne as one of the best of the new young breed of Supercars racers; it elevated his standing with Ford, reinforced his reputation up and down pitlane, boosted his profile back home in New Zealand and pushed his name into global feeds. Careers move in steps; life changes in moments – Payne found both on a wet Sunday at Mt Panorama.