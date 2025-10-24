Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport

Matthew Payne relives career‑defining Bathurst 1000 victory with Garth Tander

Eric Thompson
nzme·
5 mins to read

Bathurst champion Matthew Payne: "It's good to have that on your CV." Photo / Photosport

Bathurst champion Matthew Payne: "It's good to have that on your CV." Photo / Photosport

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A fortnight after surviving atrocious conditions on one of the world’s toughest circuits to win his first Bathurst 1000 with co-driver Garth Tander, Kiwi Matthew Payne has relived the tense final moments on Mt Panorama.

Payne claimed a chaotic and down-to-the-wire race after James Golding, who took the chequered flag,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save