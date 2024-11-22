“I didn’t do anything [to get him back in a car] it was all his idea. He had laser eye surgery about a year ago and decided now that he sees pretty well, he thought he’d go and do a rally.

“It’s going to be pretty cool helping him and supporting him during the rally. I’m actually looking forward to the role reversal and it’ll be a completely different experience for me on the other side of the fence.”

Paddon senior has got one of his best mates and old co-driver Robin Matheson to join him in the car. And while the pair may be heading towards veteran status, the title of oldest pairing goes to Tony Jardine and Duncan Jordan (both 72) who are in a 1984 Magnum Motorsport Toyota Corolla.

Photo / Supplied

Paddon junior’s role will not only be to keep the car running but to keep his dad motivated and running in top form as well.

“If he breaks the car, or anything like that, I’ll be able to give him heaps of grief, just like he does when I make a mistake. I’ll certainly be returning the favour by asking him “what are you doing, you only had one job to do” etc.

“I’ll be playing the true team manager job and putting the pressure on [he said, laughing]. It’ll be a test for them in the car, and for us the crew, as it’s a long rally.

“The mileage over the week of the Silver Fern Rally is the same mileage we cover over all the combined rounds of the New Zealand Rally Championship.

“My Dad’s not getting any younger and he’s going to be fair puffed by the end of it. He’ll be looking forward to a wee sleep at the end of it all.

“Unfortunately, it’s not the original car but it is the same sort of model and it’s full green inside and out and has all the same old stickers on it. It really is a trip down memory lane,” Paddon junior said.

About 60 entrants will contest the 3000km rally. More than 50% of the contestants are travelling to New Zealand from overseas: from Belgium, Spain, Scotland, Wales, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand and the US.

For those who loved the halcyon days of rallying when anything went racing, a real treat is in store. The car to look out for is the Ferrari-powered, wedge-shaped 1972 Lancia HF Stratos, which was a multi-Monte Carlo winner back in the day.

Local drivers will not be having it all their own way, with stiff competition coming from the likes of Englishman James Ford having returned to defend his 2022 title. New Zealander Jef Judd, second in 2022, and first historic in 2010, will be battling the Europeans to try and be the first Kiwi to win the Silver Fern Rally overall since Derek Ayson and Gavin McDermott in 2016. Judd will have some European support, however, with the ex-WRC Belgian star co-driver Stephane Prevot in the car with him.

“There’s been a great entry list as there are not many marathon rallies held around the world, so there’s a lot of interest.

“Hopefully I’ll do one at some stage with a two-car team with Dad. It’s cool having these types of events, and with it being every two years it gives people a lot of time to get organised and ready for it,” Paddon said.

