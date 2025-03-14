Liam Lawson had a close call with the wall at the beginning of the first practice session in the 2025 Formula 1 season. Video / Sky Sport

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has backed Liam Lawson ahead of today’s Australian Grand Prix qualifying session, acknowledging the Kiwi has “the toughest job in Formula 1”.

In two sessions in Melbourne yesterday — his first drives at Albert Park – Lawson finished 16th and 17th out of the 19 drivers who set times.

“It’s a big step up,” said Horner. “Being Max’s teammate is probably the toughest job in Formula 1, but he’s got the mental attitude and strength of character to deal with that,” Horner told Sky Sports.

“He’s not been here before. I think he’s the only driver on the grid that hasn’t done some laps around this circuit. He’s finding his feet and he’s giving very good feedback. He’s settling in nicely, so we’ll see over the next few races.”

Six rookies in the field have driven at Albert Park before, as Formula 2 has supported Formula 1 in Melbourne in recent seasons, which was not the case when Lawson drove in F2.