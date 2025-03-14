Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Liam Lawson and Christian Horner: Red Bull boss gives advice for Kiwi

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Liam Lawson had a close call with the wall at the beginning of the first practice session in the 2025 Formula 1 season. Video / Sky Sport

Red Bull boss Christian Horner has backed Liam Lawson ahead of today’s Australian Grand Prix qualifying session, acknowledging the Kiwi has “the toughest job in Formula 1”.

In two sessions in Melbourne yesterday — his first drives at Albert Park – Lawson finished 16th and 17th out of the 19 drivers who set times.

“It’s a big step up,” said Horner. “Being Max’s teammate is probably the toughest job in Formula 1, but he’s got the mental attitude and strength of character to deal with that,” Horner told Sky Sports.

“He’s not been here before. I think he’s the only driver on the grid that hasn’t done some laps around this circuit. He’s finding his feet and he’s giving very good feedback. He’s settling in nicely, so we’ll see over the next few races.”

Six rookies in the field have driven at Albert Park before, as Formula 2 has supported Formula 1 in Melbourne in recent seasons, which was not the case when Lawson drove in F2.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

In the second session, Lawson’s speed improved over the first run, during which he had brushed the wall at turn nine.

Lawson was 0.759s behind his teammate, the world champion Max Verstappen, in the first practice session, and 0.577s back in the second. Red Bull’s senior advisor Helmut Marko has said Lawson needs to be within 0.3s per lap of the Dutchman.

Horner urged his new ace to ignore distractions when driving today.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I think the main thing is just focus on himself.

“Almost ignore what’s going on with the other car, just focus on himself, on working with his engineers and extracting the best that he can.

“He’s got a steep learning curve, but everything that we’ve seen in the junior formula and the testing that he’s done with us, he’s got the ability to take that on and grow. We’ve just got to give him time.”

The 22-year-old New Zealander was promoted to Red Bull Racing’s second seat after replacing Australian Daniel Ricciardo at sister team Racing Bulls for the final six races of the 2024 season.

Save

Latest from Formula 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1