Lawson recently revealed it’s been the plan for a “long time” to move into the seat, which was confirmed two weeks ago.

“I get one shot at F1. It’s come now. I need to take that opportunity with both hands,” Lawson told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB.

“I need to perform. Do a similar job to what I did last year,” he added. “Basically [I’ve] got until the end of the season. I’ll find out more as the season goes on. At this stage, it’s the six races.”

The move means Lawson will step into the Racing Bulls cockpit for Formula One’s next Grand Prix in Austin, Texas, on October 21 (NZT). He becomes the first New Zealander to secure a fulltime seat in Formula One since Brendon Hartley in 2018.

“Daniel has always been so good to me. I’ve never felt in competition with him,” Lawson added on the Mike Hosking Breakfast.

Ricciardo, who has driven for HRT, Toro Rosso, Red Bull, Renault, McLaren and RB during his career, said it has “been a journey”.

“I’ve loved this sport my whole life,” Ricciardo said on Instagram. “It’s wild and wonderful and been a journey. To the teams and individuals that have played their part, thank you. To the fans who love the sport sometimes more than me haha thank you.

“It’ll always have its highs and lows but it’s been fun and truth be told I wouldn’t change it. Until the next adventure.”

@LiamLawson30 will be pairing up with @YukiTsunoda07 as we fight for points in the last six races.

Liam Lawson’s 2025 Formula One season

Over the remaining six races of the season, Lawson will be evaluated against teammate Yuki Tsunoda’s performance before Red Bull make a decision around the make-up of their teams for the 2025 season. As it stands, Tsunoda has another year on his contract at Racing Bulls, while world champion Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez are locked in to drive for Red Bull’s senior team. But a strong end to the year by the Kiwi could change things.

Red Bull had until September 15 to secure the Kiwi for 2025 and beyond, and the Herald understands pressure was applied from the team’s shareholders to see Racing Bulls move back to its roots of being a junior team to develop talent to progress into the senior ranks.

Thank you Daniel 💙

Laurent Mekies on Daniel: "He has brought a lot of experience and talent to the Team with a fantastic attitude, which has helped everyone to develop and foster a tight team spirit."

Overseas media had reported a separate clause that would guarantee Lawson at least five races in the 2024 season. However, Lawson’s management has confirmed to the Herald those reports are false.

Lawson’s elevation comes after being forced to be patient for the majority of 2024. He impressed in a brief five-race stint with the then AlphaTauri in 2023, and was then overlooked for a place with Red Bull’s junior side.

Despite outperforming Tsunoda in four races, Lawson has been consigned to the role of reserve driver for both of its teams this season, after contracts to finalise the 2024 Racing Bulls line-up were signed before the Kiwi was able to drive for the team.

However, Lawson subsequently re-signed with Red Bull on a new contract that left the organisation having to find him a seat for next season before the deadline of September 15.

Lawson’s confirmation coming after the Singapore Grand Prix is just reward for the Kiwi, who found out he’d lost out on a 2024 seat at the same venue 12 months earlier.

The Herald understands more than one team were interested in acquiring Lawson, should Red Bull not have utilised him, but the Pukekohe native was not interested in taking his services elsewhere.

Red Bull have backed Lawson since he was a teenager, and seen him rise through junior categories Formula Three, Formula Two and Japan’s Super Formula, in the hope of developing him into his current position.

Lawson’s elevation also ends one of Formula One’s most prevalent storylines over the current season. With the exception of Verstappen, Red Bull’s two teams have struggled to consistently score points throughout 2024.

The team were expected to axe the struggling Perez over the summer break, and promote either Lawson or Ricciardo into the senior team, only for the Mexican to be backed to continue for the rest of 2024.

In the background, Red Bull senior advisor Dr Helmut Marko has also championed Lawson’s cause in the team’s ranks.

On at least three separate occasions, Marko made it clear it was Red Bull’s prerogative to have a junior driver in the Racing Bulls seat alongside Tsunoda, with the team intended to be a development pathway into the senior team.

His presence on the Formula One grid will be a huge boost for the senior team, with Perez only contracted to the end of 2025.

Lawson’s rise to the fulltime seat comes at a good time for New Zealand fans with five of the six remaining races taking place at more TV-friendly times.

Formula One races remaining

US Grand Prix, Monday October 21, 8am

Mexico Grand Prix, Monday October 28, 9am

Brazilian Grand Prix, Monday November 4, 6am

Las Vegas Grand Prix, Sunday November 24, 7pm

Qatar Grand Prix, Monday December 2, 6am

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Monday December 9, 2am



