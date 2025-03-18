Yuki Tsunoda during the F1 Grand Prix of Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Formula One boss Stefano Domenicali held talks with Thailand’s prime minister today about possible plans to bring a grand prix to the kingdom.

The Italian ex-Ferrari boss who has just extended his contract to lead the sport until 2029, is keen to examine new markets as the sport soars in popularity, and Thailand has suggested it may be interested.

Most of Formula One’s 24-race schedule is locked in for several years, but gaps are set to open up and Domenicali suggested at the weekend that Thailand could be a contender to join the circuit.

After the talks, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said Thailand would move ahead with a feasibility study to examine the pros and cons of hosting F1 - including the costs and where the race would be run.