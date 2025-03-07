Now confirmed as a fully fledged driver in a championship-contending car, Liam Lawson acknowledges that it’s his job to work with Max Verstappen, not against him

Cadillac have received final approval to become the 11th team in Formula One from the 2026 season, motorsport’s governing body the FIA and Formula One announced this morning.

The US team, backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors (GM), achieved the green light just over two months after the company reached an agreement in principle with Formula One.

Formula One had previously turned down a bid from the US team Andretti, which was linked to Cadillac, but GM’s increased commitments about their involvement in the venture swayed Formula One and the FIA.

The team’s engines will initially be supplied by Ferrari but GM have agreed to build its own engine in the future.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula One, said: “As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula One was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport.