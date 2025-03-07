Advertisement
Cadillac confirmed to join Formula One grid in 2026

AFP
Cadillac have received final approval to become the 11th team in Formula One from the 2026 season, motorsport’s governing body the FIA and Formula One announced this morning.

The US team, backed by TWG Motorsports and General Motors (GM), achieved the green light just over two months after the company reached an agreement in principle with Formula One.

Formula One had previously turned down a bid from the US team Andretti, which was linked to Cadillac, but GM’s increased commitments about their involvement in the venture swayed Formula One and the FIA.

The team’s engines will initially be supplied by Ferrari but GM have agreed to build its own engine in the future.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula One, said: “As we said in November, the commitment by General Motors to bring a Cadillac team to Formula One was an important and positive demonstration of the evolution of our sport.

“I want to thank GM and TWG Motorsports for their constructive engagement over many months and look forward to welcoming the team on the grid from 2026 for what will be another exciting year for Formula One.”

The new team will be a joint venture between GM with Dan Towriss, owner of US team Andretti Global, a key investor.

Former Formula One driver Michael Andretti is no longer involved with the team he founded but his father Mario, the 1978 Formula One world champion, will take up an advisory role.

It was indicated in late November that the American car manufacturer would become the 11th team on the grid after the sport’s owners announced they had given their backing to the plan.

The 2025 Formula One season begins next weekend, with the Melbourne Grand Prix being the first stop of the series. It will be Kiwi Liam Lawson’s first event since being appointed to partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull Racing.

