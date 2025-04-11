Advertisement
Formula 1: Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls solid in Bahrain Grand Prix practice, Red Bull cars struggle

Alex Powell
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Formula One journalist Chris Medland speaks to Mike Hosking about Red Bull’s handling of Liam Lawson. Video / Newstalk ZB

Liam Lawson and Racing Bulls enjoyed a solid first day of Formula One’s Bahrain Grand Prix weekend, as he and teammate Isack Hadjar topped their senior Red Bull stablemates.

Across Friday’s two practice sessions, one of the Racing Bulls drivers finished as the front-runner of the four Red Bull cars; Lawson in session one, and Hadjar in session two.

McLaren’s two cars claimed bragging rights across the first two practices, as Lando Norris topped session one, while Oscar Piastri did the same in session two, with his best time of 1m 30.505s being 0.154s faster than Norris.

While admittedly, teams do experiment with different engine, tyre, fuel and aerodynamic configurations in practice, Red Bull’s struggles are not unique to this weekend.

The RB21 has been notoriously difficult to drive all season, despite world champion Max Verstappen taking his first victory of the season in Japan last week.

Lawson finished eighth in session one, and 12th in session two, while teammate Hadjar finished 12th and sixth respectively. The Kiwi was 0.270s quicker than his teammate in practice one, but 0.468s slower in the second.

By his own comparison, Lawson’s second session time was 2.691s quicker than his mark in the first.

Given the harsh nature of Bahrain’s climate, practice one saw on-track temperatures touching 50 degrees, as more than one driver reported problems with tyre degradation. For comparison, the track was 13 degrees cooler in the second session, after the sun had set.

For that reason, given a better operating window for tyres, the times in practice two were considerably faster than in practice one.

Verstappen missed the first session, but could only manage seventh in the second, and was not only 0.092s off Hadjar, but a huge 0.825s off Piastri.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda - who has replaced Lawson at Red Bull for the rest of the year - was ninth in session one, but 18th in session two, and more than one second off the pace on both occasions.

The second session in particular saw both Red Bull drivers complain about issues with their brakes.

Regardless, Lawson was able to log 50 laps - 23 in session one and 27 in session two.

Aiding the Kiwi’s cause over the Bahrain Grand Prix is his exceptional record in Sakhir through junior categories. In Formula Two, Lawson had one win and three more podium finishes in five races at the circuit, with his other result being a ‘Did Not Finish’.

With six regular drivers including Verstappen, sitting out of the first session as part of Formula One’s young driver programme, Lawson’s eighth place was the best result of the four Red Bull affiliated cars.

His time was 0.270s quicker than Hadjar, and 0.087s quicker than Tsunoda. Lawson was also 1.78s quicker than Red Bull reserve driver Ayumu Iwasa, who filled in for Verstappen.

Lawson’s time was also better than Piastri’s by 0.111s.

What’s more, across both practices, Lawson was able to manage separate runs on all three tyre compounds, as ideal preparation for both Saturday night’s qualifying, and Sunday night’ Grand Prix.

The 20 drivers will return to the Bahrain International Circuit on Saturday night (NZ time) for practice three, before Grand Prix qualifying in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Alex Powell is a sports journalist for the NZ Herald. He has been a sports journalist since 2016, and previously worked for both Newshub and 1News.

