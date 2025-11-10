When the chequered flag waved at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Racing Bulls celebrated a double points finish, with Liam Lawson and Isack Hadjar finishing seventh and eighth respectively.
It was one of the better possible scenarios from a race that wasn’t without drama, the two starting in the top10 and capitalising to make it a strong weekend for the team in the mid-table battle.
But it came close to being the stuff of nightmares.
The final lap of the race saw New Zealand’s Lawson and Frenchman Hadjar racing each other, Lawson on 51-lap-old tyres managing to keep challengers at bay late in his one-stop race, while Hadjar was hunting places after a two-stop strategy didn’t work out quite how he would have liked.
After getting past Kick Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg – the only other driver on a one-stop strategy – and into eighth, Hadjar was not looking to settle and finish behind Lawson, instead trying to make a move on his teammate as the race neared its end.
Lawson had about as good a drive as he could have in the race, getting everything out of the set of medium tyres equipped on lap 20 of the 71-lap race.
It was a race where strategy seemed like it would come into play. Both Racing Bulls drivers were among the eight drivers starting on soft tyres, with seven drivers on mediums, and five on hards.
Strategies had to be altered almost immediately, however, when Kick Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto went into the wall on lap one, which saw the safety car come out on the track.
A virtual safety car – a system used to slow the drivers down without the safety car needing to be out on track – was then in play when Ferrari’s Chales Leclerc was forced out of the race about seven laps in.
McLaren’s Lando Norris won the race to extend his lead in the Drivers’ Championship with three events remaining, ahead of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – the latter claiming a podium finish after starting in the pit lane.
Sao Paulo Grand Prix results
Lando Norris – McLaren
Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes
Max Verstappen – Red Bull
George Russell – Mercedes
Oscar Piastri – McLaren
Oliver Bearman – Haas
Liam Lawson – Racing Bulls
Isack Hadjar – Racing Bulls
Nico Hulkenberg – Kick Sauber
Pierre Gasly – Alpine
Alex Albon – Williams
Esteban Ocon – Haas
Carlos Sainz – Williams
Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin
Franco Colapinto – Alpine
Lance Stroll – Aston Martin
Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull
DNF: Gabriel Bortoleto – Kick Sauber, Sir Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari, Charles Leclerc – Ferrari.
Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.