Speaking to Sky Sports after the race, the drivers confirmed there was a bit of contact after Hadjar’s attempt – which Lawson managed to see off – but ultimately everything turned out all right.

Isack Hadjar (right) and his Racing Bulls teammate Liam Lawson. Photo / Red Bull

“It’s the last lap of the race. As much as it’s the ideal thing to do, there’s no way that we’re not going to race for a position like that. I respect it,” Lawson said.

“We’re lucky that we came out of it, but it’s been a great weekend for the team.”

Hadjar admitted he pushed it “a little too much” in trying to make the move on Lawson stick.

“I overdid it; kind of my mistake but just the strategy on the first couple of laps was not good enough.”

Hadjar was not thrilled with his eighth-placed finish – noting it was a good day for the team “but not for me” – having started fifth on the grid.

Lawson had about as good a drive as he could have in the race, getting everything out of the set of medium tyres equipped on lap 20 of the 71-lap race.

It was a race where strategy seemed like it would come into play. Both Racing Bulls drivers were among the eight drivers starting on soft tyres, with seven drivers on mediums, and five on hards.

Strategies had to be altered almost immediately, however, when Kick Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto went into the wall on lap one, which saw the safety car come out on the track.

A virtual safety car – a system used to slow the drivers down without the safety car needing to be out on track – was then in play when Ferrari’s Chales Leclerc was forced out of the race about seven laps in.

McLaren’s Lando Norris won the race to extend his lead in the Drivers’ Championship with three events remaining, ahead of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – the latter claiming a podium finish after starting in the pit lane.

Sao Paulo Grand Prix results

Lando Norris – McLaren Kimi Antonelli – Mercedes Max Verstappen – Red Bull George Russell – Mercedes Oscar Piastri – McLaren Oliver Bearman – Haas Liam Lawson – Racing Bulls Isack Hadjar – Racing Bulls Nico Hulkenberg – Kick Sauber Pierre Gasly – Alpine Alex Albon – Williams Esteban Ocon – Haas Carlos Sainz – Williams Fernando Alonso – Aston Martin Franco Colapinto – Alpine Lance Stroll – Aston Martin Yuki Tsunoda – Red Bull

DNF: Gabriel Bortoleto – Kick Sauber, Sir Lewis Hamilton – Ferrari, Charles Leclerc – Ferrari.

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.