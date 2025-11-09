Liam Lawson finished seventh in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. Photo / Red Bull Content Pool

Start how you intend to finish.

That was the story of Liam Lawson’s race in the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, finishing in seventh place after starting in the same spot on the grid. It was the Kiwi driver’s sixth finish in the points this season and his first in the last four events.

It was a mega effort from the 23-year-old, who was one of just two drivers on the grid to complete the 71-lap race on a one-stop strategy, dragging his Racing Bulls VCARB 02 to the end on 52-lap-old medium tyres.

Lawson finished a place ahead of Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar, making it a successful grand prix with a double-points finish.

McLaren’s Lando Norris extended his lead in the Drivers’ Championship standings, backing up his win in the sprint race with a win from pole in the main event to claim his first grand prix win since Hungary in early August. He finished comfortably ahead of Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli, who had his best finish yet.