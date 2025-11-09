But the story of the race was the performance of Red Bull ace Max Verstappen, who finished third after starting in the pit lane. It was only the eighth time that a driver has finished on the podium from a pit-lane start.
Verstappen won the event in Brazil last year from 17th on the grid, so no one was counting out a charge from the Dutch driver, but a podium finish might have exceeded expectations - particularly given Verstappen had to pit early with a puncture.
It was one of several moments early in the race that had the potential to change its course, with two safety cars within the first 10 laps.
Kick Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto saw his horror weekend end in such fashion as he hit the wall on lap one. The lone Brazilian driver on the grid missed qualifying for the grand prix altogether after a bad crash late in the sprint race.
Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.