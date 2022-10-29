Shane van Gisbergen celebrates. Photo / Getty

Shane van Gisbergen is the Supercars champion for the third time.

The Kiwi Red Bull Ampol Racing driver, only needing a 24th-placed finish or better to secure the title, capped off a dominant season in style with another race win at the Gold Coast 500 to clinch the championship with a round to spare.

Van Gisbergen, who started the race behind David Reynolds on the grid, made his move in the 16th lap to take the lead and didn't look like losing it from there, eventually winning by a 16.8 second margin.

Reynolds finished in second, with Chaz Mostert rounding out the podium.

Van Gisbergen also became the 11th driver to win consecutive Supercars championships, adding to his titles from 2016 and 2021.

The 33-year-old was delighted to secure the title with a record-breaking 20th race win of the season.

"The car is amazing," he said after the race. "We had to beat one car I think to finish and secure it, but we killed everyone. That was amazing. It was a great battle at the start; Dave was driving awesome. I enjoyed racing him, it's been a while. Thank you to Red Bull Ampol Racing team. What a year. It's been a lot of fun.

"I want to come out tomorrow and do the same job, so keeping focussed. But it's certainly pretty special and to see the guys, how much effort they've been putting in, and how good our cars are, I'm stoked. It's hard to put it into words."

Red Bull Ampol Racing lead the teams' championship by 662 points and can secure the title on Sunday.

Van Gisbergen joins his countryman Scott McLaughlin on three titles, having already pipped McLaughlin's 2019 record of 18 wins in a season at Bathurst earlier this month.

"Big props to him," McLaughlin said of his former rival. "We have a ton of respect for each other.

"We had some ding dong battles … but at the same time, he's one of the best guys I've ever raced.

"He's been awesome to watch. He's in a league of his own right now."