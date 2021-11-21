Motorsport: Shane van Gisbergen claims title in anticlimax for dominant driver

Shane van Gisbergen clinched his second title in anticlimactic fashion. Photo / Getty

Shane van Gisbergen cemented his V8 legend on Sunday when he joined the likes of Marcos Ambrose and Norm Beechy as a two-time Supercars champion.

With a washed-out race ensuring he cannot be beaten at the season ending Bathurst 1000, van Gisbergen joined the 13 legends who have won multiple titles when he was awarded his second crown.

"I am super-stoked," van Gisbergen said. "It has been a super year."

Having lurked in the shadows of his teammate Jamie Whincup — the greatest championship driver of all time — van Gisbergen this year won 14 races to announce himself as the leading contender to become the next V8 great.

The Red Bull Ampol driver was crowned a two-time king at Sydney Motorsport Park after the final race of the Sydney Super Night was red flagged because of torrential rain.

It was an anticlimax to the title fight with the weather stopping van Gisbergen from sealing the deal with a win.

"It sucks that we couldn't put on a show," van Gisbergen said. "But it has been an awesome time and super cool to win another championship."

While some will say the championship was gifted to him when Scott McLaughlin relinquished his crown by switching to Indy Car, van Gisbsergen led from start to end to win the title with a full round to spare.

The Kiwi driver also took out the Sydney Cup.

"We haven't been fast enough this year but we have gotten the results and been consistent. We haven't made the mistakes that the others have. We had one bad race but we were up there for the rest of them."