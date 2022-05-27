Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Scott Dixon ready to roll the Indy 500 dice

4 minutes to read
Scott Dixon is out to claim an elusive second Indy 500 crown. Photo / AP

Scott Dixon is out to claim an elusive second Indy 500 crown. Photo / AP

Eric Thompson
By
Eric Thompson

Eric Thompson is a motorsport writer for NZME

Scott Dixon starts the Indy 500 from pole and as the favourite but knows he must pull off a near-perfect race to take the chequered flag on Monday.

Along with the Le Mans 24 Hour,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.