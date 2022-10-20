Marcus Armstrong currently sits 12th in the Formula 2 standings. Photo / Getty Images

Marcus Armstrong could have a drastic change of scenery in 2023, with the Formula 2 driver eyeing a move to IndyCar in the new year.

The 22-year-old is coming towards the end of his deal with F2 team HiTech GP, with just one event left on the 2022 calendar. With this season being his third on the F2 circuit, the former Ferrari academy driver is looking to take the next step in his career – with the American series providing a compelling option.

Armstrong has been linked with a move to two IndyCar teams for next season, with Juncos Hollinger Racing and Dale Coyne Racing both showing an interest in the Kiwi driver. Juncos Hollinger Racing have announced they will be entering a second car in 2023 after only running one this year, while incumbent driver Takuma Sato is yet to re-sign with Dale Coyne Racing and his seat could become available. Alternatively, Armstrong would be a strong contender should Dale Coyne Racing add a third car in the new year.

This week, Armstrong got his first experience driving an IndyCar in a test drive with Dale Coyne Racing at the Sebring track in Florida, driving as part of a rookie evaluation day.

"It was my first day in the car so I was finding my feet a little bit, but it went well," Armstrong told Gold AM's Country Sport Breakfast of his drive.

"I'm surprised by how confident I did feel in the car, seeing as though it is an animal to drive those things. I think it's going to take a lot to maximise the car. These sorts of things don't come overnight. You can't just jump into an animal like that and maximise it.

"If my plans come to fruition it's going to be a progressive learning curve."

If Armstrong is able to negotiate his way into an IndyCar seat next season, he would be the third Kiwi to line up on the grid, alongside six-time series champion Scott Dixon and three-time race winner Scott McLaughlin.

However, he wasn't getting too far ahead of himself as discussions and opportunities remain fluid.

"I'm just sort of managing myself which is a bit of a new thing. I'm just taking it day by day. I think the teams over in America appreciate speaking to the driver directly, so I'm just seeing what we can get done.

"Hopefully I can do it – I'm managing myself so it'll be down to me. Let's see how it goes."

While his next steps are still up in the air, Armstrong will soon turn his attention to the final F2 event of the season. The circuit comes to a close in Abu Dhabi in mid-November, following a two-month hiatus.

With three race wins and seven top-five finishes this season, Armstrong goes into the final event sitting 12th on the standings with 91 points, but a good race weekend could see him move inside the top 10 to finish the year.