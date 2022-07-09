Race winner Marcus Armstrong of New Zealand and Hitech Grand Prix celebrates on the podium. Photo / Getty

Race winner Marcus Armstrong of New Zealand and Hitech Grand Prix celebrates on the podium. Photo / Getty

New Zealand's Marcus Armstrong has claimed his second Formula Two victory of the season with a sprint win in Austria overnight.

In a league of his own from start to finish, Armstrong commanded the field to take the win from pole position to go along with his sprint victory in Italy earlier in the year.

While an ideal getaway off the line helped, it was as much about keeping within the track limits as it was about speed and the Hitech Grand Prix driver expertly managed both.

Thèo Pourchaire clung on to the second step of the podium ahead of Australia's Jack Doohan, whose late charge put the ART Grand Prix driver under immense pressure. Felipe Drugovich's consistency continued with fourth, as Jüri Vips climbed up the order from ninth to fifth.

MARCUS ARMSTRONG WINS!!!! 🏆



He converts his pole into a brilliant Sprint Race win 👏



Two race wins to his name for the 2022 season, bravo! #AustrianGP #F2 @MarcusArmstrng pic.twitter.com/Y1R4nxcriB — Formula 2 (@Formula2) July 9, 2022

The victory moves Armstrong to fifth in the season standings on 69 points, still some way off leader Drugovich on 154.

"It was a good race. It was stressful towards the end because I'm not really certain on the track limit rules, so I was just praying that I didn't run off or do anything silly and just bring it home. It's good to get it in the pocket," Armstrong said.

Fellow New Zealander Liam Lawson had another DNF.