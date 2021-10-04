Motorsport: Kiwi driver Liam Lawson books Formula 1 test

Liam Lawson was stripped of a victory in Monte Carlo. Photosport

Rising Kiwi motor racing star Liam Lawson's boyhood dream of driving in Formula One continues to grow closer to reality.

The 19-year-old Pukekohe racer, who is having a promising F2 rookie year, has been chosen by the Alpha Tauri team for the young drivers' test.

That means he will get to drive the Formula One car at Abu Dhabi in December.

Lawson told the Gold AM Country Sport Breakfast host Brian Kelly that he had been sitting on the secret for some time.

"It's very cool for it to be confirmed - I didn't want to say too much," he said.

"I've dreamed of driving an F1 car since I was a kid. I got to do it at Goodwood but now to do a proper test is really, really exciting."

Alpha Tauri sits sixth in the constructors' championship with Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda having fairly solid seasons. The duo have already been confirmed to remain with the team for the 2022 season

Gasly, who won his maiden race last year at the Italian Grand Prix, has had one podium this year along with two top-five finishes. Test driver Alex Albon has signed with Williams for 2022 which opens up a potential spot for Lawson.

Lawson drove an F1 car for the first time at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in July.

That has contributed to an amazing year for the teenager, who leads the DTM German touring car series driving for Red Bull, and lies eighth in the F2 championship thanks to a strong start.

Kiwi motor racing legend Greg Murphy has already stated that Lawson is "absolutely destined for F1".

Lawson is on track to secure an FIA Super Licence, meaning he will be eligible to take part in the free F1 practice sessions next year.

"I'm not sure about next year - I'm just looking forward to doing the test at the end of the year," said Lawson, who races for the British Hitech GP Formula 2 team.

"I would love to (do the F1 practice sessions) but I need certain points for the super licence.

"It depends how I finish in the DTM, I could get super licence if finish in top two.

"It would be would be cool to do the free practice sessions next year."