Ken Block died in a snowmobile crash at the age of 55. Photo / Getty

Ken Block died in a snowmobile crash at the age of 55. Photo / Getty

A proud Ken Block posted about his daughter — teenage racing superstar Lia — just hours before his untimely death on a snowmobile.

Block, known as one of motorsport’s most ferocious drivers featuring in “gymkhana” stunt driving videos, posted a before and after picture of Lia next to a 1985 Audi Quattro she had purchased and done up herself.

“The 4th and final episode of my 16-year-old daughter Lia buying, tearing down, rebuilding and now driving her ‘85 Audi Ur Quattro will be live at 8am PST tomorrow on my YouTube channel,” Block posted mere hours before his death.

“Will her newly-refinished vintage Audi finally do a donut?? Or will this old car break in the attempt? Tune in to find out.”

The comments section was filled with tributes from fans. His daughter Lia is yet to comment on the tragedy.

The 4th and final episode of my 16-year-old daughter Lia buying, tearing down, rebuilding and now driving her ‘85 Audi... Posted by Ken Block on Monday, January 2, 2023

Block co-founded skate brand DC Shoes before turning his attention to Motorsport, competing in rally racing on the international stage.

Block shot to fame in 2008, when a “gymkhana practice” video featuring lurid slides in a modified Subaru attracted millions of views.

He went on to create blockbuster videos featuring precision driving in high-performance cars, often risking his life to film the perfect stunt.

The accomplished racer became more than a YouTube star by creating the Hoonigan media empire. Its last video, featuring stunt driving by fellow rally driver and former motocross rider Travis Pastrana, has attracted more than 12 million views in a month.

Police from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office in Utah said Block “was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile up-ended, landing on top of him”.

“He was pronounced deceased at the scene from injuries sustained in the accident,” police said.

Block’s death at 55 years of age came as a shock to the automotive community, prompting tributes from car enthusiasts, companies and sporting bodies.

Formula 1 world champion Jenson Button said he was “in shock” at the passing of Ken Block, describing him as “such a talent that did so much for our sport”.

“He was a true visionary with his own unique style & infectious smile,” Button said.