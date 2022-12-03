Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Motorsport

Motorsport: Jamie Whincup on Shane van Gisbergen’s Supercars dominance and the team’s success

Eric Thompson
By
3 mins to read
Shane van Gisbergen celebrates. Photo / Getty

Shane van Gisbergen celebrates. Photo / Getty

Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen and Triple Eight Race Engineering have already won the drivers’ and teams’ championships, but team principal Jamie Whincup is not resting on his laurels ahead of the the final round of

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport