Shane van Gisbergen celebrates. Photo / Getty

Kiwi Shane van Gisbergen and Triple Eight Race Engineering have already won the drivers’ and teams’ championships, but team principal Jamie Whincup is not resting on his laurels ahead of the the final round of the 2022 Supercars championship this weekend in Adelaide.

Van Gisbergen has been the dominant driver by far this year, setting a record for race wins — 21 from 32 races — and a further six podium finishes. Such is the Kiwi’s drive to succeed, do not expect him to sit back and let someone else take all the accolades this weekend.

“One of the reasons he [van Gisbergen] has won 20-something races this year is the great partnership and understanding with his engineer [Andrew Edwards] and the rest of the team,” Whincup told the Herald.

“When you align the best driver in the best car and it’s all working well that’s when you win a lot of races.

“He does what all great athletes in any sport do. He has great discipline in what he does, the will to win and get better. To me, what I see in Shane and what he does best is not get complacent.

“It’s so easy to get caught up in your own media. He isn’t interested in the media or how many points’ buffer he has, he just wants to do his best every time he goes out on track.

“This weekend will be no different. He’ll go out [this weekend] driving like he’s 100 points behind someone [and not the champion elect].”

And van Gisbergen was true to the word of the boss, clocking the fastest ever lap in yesterday’s final practice session for the Adelaide 500.

Jamie Whincup. Photo / Photosport

Whincup only stepped into the team principal role this year after an illustrious racing career picking up seven driver championships and now he has his first teams title.

“In some regards [winning the teams title] it’s very different [to the drivers title] and in others very similar. Where it’s similar is that we as a group of people are trying to build something great,” said Whincup.

“We all know where we want to go, have a common goal and we all work together to achieve that. My role within the team has changed, but we’re still the same team with the same objectives.

“But when you’re in a team you realise how important everyone is and you’re only as strong as your weakest link. For me we’ve won another championship, it just wasn’t me in the driver’s seat, but I’m still part of the team,” he said.

The team have a useful young racer partnering the Kiwi king of the track in Broc Feeney.

“It’s a no-brainer having someone to come through. It’s just good team management. Making sure you’re playing the long game,” said Whincup.

“Shane’s been great this year, but to win a teams’ championship with a rookie driver 20 years old means a hell of a lot to us.”