Hayden Paddon in action during a test day on the weekend. Photo / photosport.nz

Rally New Zealand is on the cards to return to the World Rally Championship circuit in 2024 and beyond, as dawn breaks on this year's edition.

Discussions are underway with the WRC, stakeholders and local and central governments in an effort to secure taxpayer funding to host RNZ every two to three years.

Rally chairman Peter Johnston has confirmed the event will not feature next year, but Auckland looms as a desirable option as the WRC expands from 13 to 14 rallies annually.

RNZ currently receives ratepayer funding through Auckland Unlimited, but the model also leans on charitable donations.

Chief executive Michael Goldstein said public financing was a temporary fix.

"This year's event is getting done with a lot of philanthropic support by really passionate motorsport people who've put their heart, soul and wallet into it. But this is not a commercially sustainable model."

WRC Promoter have voiced their support for Rally New Zealand's bid to remain on the global stage.

Senior event director Simon Larkin said they wanted to build on what had already been achieved.

"We're trying to find a way to make sure all the hard work that's gone into this event and the excitement that's built within the WRC isn't just a one-and-done."

Larkin said RNZ must expand to remain a desirable destination.

"No one wants this event to just be repeated year after year. It has to evolve, grow and develop. That takes additional investment, whether that comes from the government or commercial partners."

RNZ is also heavily reliant on volunteers, which Goldstein says is unideal.

"This is a massive event for New Zealand. It shouldn't be a volunteer organisation. It should be run professionally, like other major events."

Larkin said there was a myriad of ways they could use extra funding.

"We could certainly do more international marketing. We could get more people across from Australia, for example. The old saying 'you've got to spend money to make money' is true. We're trying to drive direct economic benefits from this event."

Johnston said they were expecting RNZ to generate around 34,000 bed nights and be watched by more than 70 million television viewers globally.

The chairman said the event would deliver a significant return on investment for local and central governments and sponsors.

Goldstein said the teams, officials and media alone made up 1000 tourists who would be in New Zealand for between seven and nine nights.

"Even that is a strong economic outcome. But there are also thousands of visitors here. Going through our ticketing, there is an amazing representation of New Zealand."

Larkin said the reputation of Rally New Zealand as a motorsport challenge was unrivalled, making it a prime contender for more regular WRC appearances. He said coastline gravel roads were idyllic.

"Some of these roads and scenery we're going to be competing in over the next few days are probably some of the best in the world. This is heaven for our drivers."

Rally New Zealand features 17 stages across 275 kilometres of track up and down the Auckland region, including the Whaanga Coast and Kaipara Hills.

It begins today with the opening ceremony and super special stage at Auckland Domain.