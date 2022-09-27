Under the Helmet podcast: WRC returns to New Zealand

Repco World Rally Championship is back in New Zealand and Under the Helmet – Rally with D'Arcy Waldegrave talks to some of the key figures in bringing the rally back to Aotearoa for the first time in a decade!

This is an entertaining and informative podcast showcasing the best from the land of the long gravel road targeting an audience who love motorsport and in particular the World Rally Championship.

Episode 1: Chris Grant previews the return of WRC to NZ

Episode 2: Champion in waiting - Kalle Rovenpera

Episode 3: Hayden Paddon on the return to home soil

Episode 4: Five-time WRC runner-up Thierry Neuville

Episode 5: The King of Rally - Sébastien Ogier

Episode 6: Tarmac to gravel - Shane van Gisbergen

Episode 7: A Welshman on wheels - Elfyn Evans

Episode 8: The battle for Jack's Ridge - Andrew Hawkeswood

Episode 9: A family affair - Oliver Solberg