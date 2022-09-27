Under the Helmet podcast: WRC returns to New Zealand

Repco World Rally Championship is back in New Zealand and Under the Helmet – Rally with D'Arcy Waldegrave talks to some of the key figures in bringing the rally back to Aotearoa for the first time in a decade!
This is an entertaining and informative podcast showcasing the best from the land of the long gravel road targeting an audience who love motorsport and in particular the World Rally Championship.
Episode 1: Chris Grant previews the return of WRC to NZ
Episode 2: Champion in waiting - Kalle Rovenpera
Episode 3: Hayden Paddon on the return to home soil
Episode 4: Five-time WRC runner-up Thierry Neuville
Episode 5: The King of Rally - Sébastien Ogier
Episode 6: Tarmac to gravel - Shane van Gisbergen
Episode 7: A Welshman on wheels - Elfyn Evans
Episode 8: The battle for Jack's Ridge - Andrew Hawkeswood
Episode 9: A family affair - Oliver Solberg